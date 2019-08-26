New Porsche Taycan sets a record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife
Porsche Taycan sets a record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife
Record time on the world’s most challenging race track
Stuttgart/Nürburg
Development engineers started driving a
Previously: 24-hour endurance run and a series of accelerations
The
And at the end of July a pre-series vehicle accelerated from zero to 200 km/h no less than 26 successive times down an airport runway. The average acceleration figure from the timed runs was under ten seconds. The difference between the fastest and slowest acceleration runs was 0.8 seconds.
The new
- The
Taycanhas two exceptionally efficient electric motors on the front and rear axles and therefore features all-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive and traction control systems operate significantly faster than conventional systems. For example, if one wheel has more slip, the electric motors regulate it within a fraction of a second.
- The integrated
Porsche4D-Chassis Control analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time. The innovative chassis systems include adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM ( PorscheActive Suspension Management), as well as the PorscheDynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electromechanical roll stabilisation system, including PorscheTorque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus). The record-breaking car also featured rear-axle steering and 21-inch tyres.
- The
Taycanis the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts rather than the normal 400 volts for electric cars. The benefits include high levels of consistent performance.
- The driving modes profile of the new
Taycanoffers special settings to make full use of the all-electric drive’s properties. In “Sport Plus” mode, driver requests are implemented in an extremely dynamic way. As a result, the battery’s cooling and heating strategy has been designed for maximum performance. At the same time, the cooling air flaps are opened, the rear spoiler is extended early on for minimal lift, while the chassis set-up becomes optimised for maximum race track performance, and the suspension permanently set in the lowest position.
