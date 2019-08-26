PM meeting with Egyptian President at G7: 26 August 2019

The Prime Minister met Egyptian President Sisi at the G7 today.

The two leaders agreed on the strength of the bilateral relationship and committed to developing a modern, strategic partnership between our countries.

They expressed their shared desire to strengthen economic, trade and security cooperation between the UK and Egypt.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.