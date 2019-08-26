The Pay-TV Market in Africa & The Middle East, 2019 - Several Pay-TV Players Have Opted to Create Their Own OTT Video Apps or Partner With Already-Established OTT Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay-TV Market Trends and Opportunities in Africa & Middle East - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an executive-level overview of the pay-TV market in Africa & the Middle East (AME). It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insights into the pay-TV market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Section 1: Africa & the Middle East in a global context; looks at the pay-TV market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends.

Section 2: Pay-TV market in Africa & Middle East; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the AME region, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by technology.

Section 3: Competitive market trends in Africa & Middle East; analyzes the three main trends affecting the pay-TV market in the region, focusing on: network improvements, the threat of alternative OTT video platforms and the increasing rolo that pay-TV players play in video content creation.

Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Africa & Middle East; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in the AME for the 2018-2023 period.

Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV service providers.

Companies mentioned: Amazon Web Services, beIN, Etisalat, Federal Radio of Nigeria, GoTV, iFlix, INWI, Multichoice, Netflix, News Agency of Nigeria, Nigeria Television Authority, OSN, STARZ Play, TNT Sat Africa.



Although Africa and the Middle East (AME) accounted for the lowest regional pay-TV penetration in 2018, it will have the fastest household penetration growth rate in the next five years compared to other global regions. This will be supported by governmental national broadband plans and investments.



Pirated channels viewed through illegal set-top boxes and IPTV decoders which air premium content illegally remains a challenge to pay-TV operators. However, new technological developments and partnerships with government authorities have helped mitigate this threat.



The pay-TV market in AME has extreme, heterogeneous household penetration levels. Despite a few exceptions, there is a strong correlation between the level of wealth, measured in PPP-GDP per capita levels, and pay-TV service adoption. Middle Eastern nations typically have a higher pay-TV penetration level compared to Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) due to comparatively higher wealth.



With a 70% share of total accounts in the AME region, DTH/satellite was the leading pay-TV technology in 2018. It accounted for $4.9 billion of the total pay-tv revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. This is, and will be, the largest revenue-contributing segment in the AME region throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Key Highlights



Despite a few exceptions, there is a strong correlation between the level of wealth, measured in PPP-GDP per capita levels, and pay-TV service adoption. Middle Eastern nations typically have a higher pay-TV penetration level compared to Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) due to comparatively higher wealth.

The OTT video market in AME is growing as a number of new OTT players have entered the AME market. In order to compete against this threat, several pay-TV players have opted to create their own OTT video apps or partner with already-established OTT players.

Rising competition and new regulations, particularly in countries with higher subscription broadcast penetration is causing operators to shrink margins on their services, thus driving ARPS down in the region.

Pirated channels which air premium content illegally remains a challenge to pay-TV operators. However, new technological developments and partnerships with government authorities have helped mitigate this threat.

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the Africa & Middle East pay-TV market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn't, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

The report includes examples on strategies adopted by pay-TV service providers that illustrate the findings of the report, providing insight into particular situations in the cloud computing market; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the pay-TV market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for pay-TV service providers.

With more than ten charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the pay-TV market, analyzing key trends and strategies.

