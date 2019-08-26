Synthetic (Cultured) Meat to Make a Break Through in the Market of Fast Food

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Synthetic (Cultured) Meat: Technologies and Global Markets” To Its Research Database

The meat that is produced by vitro cultivation of animal cells, and not from slaughtered animals is called synthetic meat. It is a form of cellular agriculture.

Cultured meat production uses the same technique that was used to create regenerative medicines in the older period. The concept of cultured meat was popularized after detailed studies on cultured meat production and creating new waves of harvesting meat. Many non-profit organizations decided to support in vitro meat research.

The production shows promising development and it has advanced under various companies. Its applications lead it to have several prospective health, environmental, cultural, and economic considerations in comparison to conventional meat.

The report elaborately discusses the potential of the synthetic meat market. The synthetic or cultured meat can be the answer to increasing meat consumption projections with the added bonus of reducing the negative effects of conventional meat agriculture and production. Global increases in meat consumption is considered to be the prime factor besides, advancements in cell culture technology and surging investments for the commercial development of synthetic meat. In addition, secondary factors such as the increasing demand for healthy, high-quality and safe meat products along with demands for environmentally sustainable and economically sound synthetic meat production are also helping to increase the growth of the global synthetic meat market during the forecast period.

Market Players

Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture Inc., JUST Inc., Modern Meadow and SuperMeat are the prominent Players.

Segmentation

The global synthetic meat market report has its foundation in a segmentation based on source and end users. This gives the report a better scope of revealing possible growth areas that can be exploited well to increase the profit margin.

Based on source the segmentation of synthetic meat market includes report provides an analysis based on each market segment, which includes sources and end uses. It includes beef, poultry, pork, duck and others. The synthetic meat market by poultry holds huge market share and in terms of revenue followed by pork.

Based on end users the segmentation of the synthetic meat market includes the different restaurants and roadside food stalls. The reason behind this is the end products of the synthetic meat. They are mainly meatballs, burgers, sausages, hot dogs, nuggets and other end uses.

Regional Market

The analysis of the regional market stands primarily on the analysis of growth inducing factors, market restraints and recent developments. This provides a deeper knowledge of the regional market and the demands of the local users. The analysis of each these regions depends solely on the product, the technology and the end users.

The regional plastics recycling markets includes North America, Europe, the Asia region and the Middle East Africa

In Europe the regions considered to be the prominent end users are Western Europe including Germany, France. Italy, Spain and the rest of Western Europe. The other half comprises Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific the primary regions are China, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, Australia and the rest of Asia Pacific. The other regions include the Middle East Africa.

Industry News

Chinese Starfield, will formally introduce moon cakes containing synthetic meat in September, in a partnership with the Beijing Technology and Business University

