Global & China Respiratory Drugs Market 2008-2028: Production & Demand Analysis
Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 -- The "Respiratory Drugs Industry Forecasts - China Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new study focuses on industry trends and forecasts with historical data (2008, 2013 and 2018), and long-term forecasts through 2023 and 2028 are presented.
In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy.
China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.
Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope & Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population & Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial & Tax Regulations
- Banking System & Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
- Market Trends
- Technology Development
- Market Development
- Major Industry Development
- Regional Development
- Enterprise Development
- Labor Market Development
IV. RESPIRATORY DRUGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Respiratory Disease Overview
- Respiratory Drugs Market Overview
- Respiratory Drugs Market Overview by Classification
- Cough & Cold Medicine
- Anti-Asthma Drugs
- Antihistamine Drugs
- Throat Preparations
- Nasal Preparations
- Other Respiratory Medicine
- Respiratory Drugs Import & Export by Classification
- Respiratory Drugs Import by Classification
- Respiratory Drugs Export by Classification
- Market Overview by Drug's Active Principle
- Market Overview by Producers
- Pricing Trend
