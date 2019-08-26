Global & China Respiratory Drugs Market 2008-2028: Production & Demand Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Drugs Industry Forecasts - China Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new study focuses on industry trends and forecasts with historical data (2008, 2013 and 2018), and long-term forecasts through 2023 and 2028 are presented.



In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy.



China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.



Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.



Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope & Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population & Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial & Tax Regulations

Banking System & Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

Market Trends

Technology Development

Market Development

Major Industry Development

Regional Development

Enterprise Development

Labor Market Development

IV. RESPIRATORY DRUGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Respiratory Disease Overview

Respiratory Drugs Market Overview

Respiratory Drugs Market Overview by Classification

Cough & Cold Medicine

Anti-Asthma Drugs

Antihistamine Drugs

Throat Preparations

Nasal Preparations

Other Respiratory Medicine

Respiratory Drugs Import & Export by Classification

Respiratory Drugs Import by Classification

Respiratory Drugs Export by Classification

Market Overview by Drug's Active Principle

Market Overview by Producers

Pricing Trend

