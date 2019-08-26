Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market Report 2019-2024 - Market Projected to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace and defense telemetry market was worth US$ 16.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market if projected to reach a value of US$ 18.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2024.



Telemetry systems are utilized in the aerospace industry for measuring meteorological data including humidity, temperature and barometric pressure and transmitting this data to an earth station. Apart from this, modern telemetry systems are relatively more complex in nature when compared with conventional variants, which makes them harder to hack.



Moreover, the increasing use of telemetry systems in military applications including intercepted telemetry in aircrafts, UAVs, guided missiles, marine ships, land systems and armored vehicles, is further fueling their demand. The rising usage of these systems in the defense sector is also supported by factors such as increasing terrorist attacks and border security concerns as well as the growing defense spending by governments in numerous countries.



Apart from this, with technological advancements, telemetry systems are being used in biomedical research, oceanography, mechanical engineering, remote observation of radioactive materials and rocket-motor testing, which is further driving the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Equipment

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Sector

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Radio Telemetry

6.2 Satellite Telemetry



7 Market Breakup by Equipment

7.1 Data Acquisition Unit

7.2 Telemetry Transmitters

7.3 Flight Termination Receivers

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Aircraft

8.2 Spacecraft

8.3 UAVs

8.4 Missiles

8.5 Guided Weapons

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Sector

9.1 Aerospace

9.2 Defence



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 BAE Systems PLC

15.3.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.3.3 L3 Technologies Inc.

15.3.4 Safran

15.3.5 Cobham

15.3.6 Honeywell

15.3.7 Thales Group

15.3.8 Kongsberg Gruppen

15.3.9 Orbit Communications Systems

15.3.10 Dassault Aviation

15.3.11 Curtiss-Wright

15.3.12 Leonardo

15.3.13 Raytheon

15.3.14 AstroNova



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpk90

