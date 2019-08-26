Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market Report 2019-2024 - Market Projected to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aerospace and defense telemetry market was worth US$ 16.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market if projected to reach a value of US$ 18.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2024.
Telemetry systems are utilized in the aerospace industry for measuring meteorological data including humidity, temperature and barometric pressure and transmitting this data to an earth station. Apart from this, modern telemetry systems are relatively more complex in nature when compared with conventional variants, which makes them harder to hack.
Moreover, the increasing use of telemetry systems in military applications including intercepted telemetry in aircrafts, UAVs, guided missiles, marine ships, land systems and armored vehicles, is further fueling their demand. The rising usage of these systems in the defense sector is also supported by factors such as increasing terrorist attacks and border security concerns as well as the growing defense spending by governments in numerous countries.
Apart from this, with technological advancements, telemetry systems are being used in biomedical research, oceanography, mechanical engineering, remote observation of radioactive materials and rocket-motor testing, which is further driving the market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Equipment
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Sector
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Radio Telemetry
6.2 Satellite Telemetry
7 Market Breakup by Equipment
7.1 Data Acquisition Unit
7.2 Telemetry Transmitters
7.3 Flight Termination Receivers
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Aircraft
8.2 Spacecraft
8.3 UAVs
8.4 Missiles
8.5 Guided Weapons
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Sector
9.1 Aerospace
9.2 Defence
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 BAE Systems PLC
15.3.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
15.3.3 L3 Technologies Inc.
15.3.4 Safran
15.3.5 Cobham
15.3.6 Honeywell
15.3.7 Thales Group
15.3.8 Kongsberg Gruppen
15.3.9 Orbit Communications Systems
15.3.10 Dassault Aviation
15.3.11 Curtiss-Wright
15.3.12 Leonardo
15.3.13 Raytheon
15.3.14 AstroNova
