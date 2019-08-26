Africa Mobile Money Market Forecast to 2024 with Profiles on Key Players: MTN, Orange, M-Pesa, Tigo-Pesa, and Airtel Money

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Mobile Money Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa mobile money market reached a transaction value of US$ 200.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a transaction value of US$ 1,011.3 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 30% during 2019-2024.



Africa has the largest mobile money market across the globe with telecom operators embracing innovative practices that allow customers to pay bills and access services including loans, insurance and savings.



Growing mobile money providers in emerging markets such as Africa helps to boost the mobile money transactions in public and private sectors. Also, the high internet penetration rates will raise the mobile money transactions as well.



Moreover, the ease of accessibility, 24/7 availability, security, lower transaction costs and user friendliness will accelerate the market growth in the forecast period in the region. Countries such as Kenya and Uganda have over half of the adult population using digital financial services.



Apart from increasing access to financial services, the growing mobile money industry in African region has offered a new career path and additional income opportunities to many small-scale entrepreneurs as mobile banking agents. Further, with the mobile device becoming a regularly used device, mobile money services have prominently transformed the user's payment and money transfer experiences.



Report Scope



Market Breakup by Technology



USSD

Mobile Wallets

Others

Currently, USSD holds majority of the market share in the African mobile money market.



Market Breakup by Business Model



Mobile Led Model

Bank Led Model

Currently, mobile led model holds the largest share in the African mobile money market.



Market Breakup by Transaction Type



Peer to Peer

Bill Payments

Airtime Top-ups

Others

Currently, peer to peer transaction type holds the highest share in the market.



Market Breakup by Country



Tanzania

Kenya

Uganda

Ghana

Others

Tanzania currently holds the largest market share.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry.



Some of the key players include:



MTN

Orange

M-Pesa

Tigo-Pesa

Airtel Money

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Africa Mobile Money Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Business Model

5.5 Market Breakup by Transaction Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Breakup by Country

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 USSD

6.2 Mobile Wallets

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 Mobile-led Model

7.2 Bank-led Model



8 Market Breakup by Transaction Type

8.1 Peer to Peer

8.2 Bill Payments

8.3 Airtime Top-ups

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Country

9.1 Tanzania

9.2 Kenya

9.3 Uganda

9.4 Ghana

9.5 Others



10 Regulatory Framework



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profile of Key Players

11.3.1 MTN

11.3.2 Orange

11.3.3 M-Pesa

11.3.4 Tigo Pesa

11.3.5 Airtel Money



