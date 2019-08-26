Global Sweet Spreads Market by Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweet Spreads Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sweet spreads market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global sweet spreads market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Owing to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, consumers have shifted toward quick, healthy, convenient and on-the-go meal options. This, in turn, is boosting the overall sales of sweet spreads around the world.



In addition to this, the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases in confluence with the increasing health consciousness among consumers has resulted in the rising demand for low-fat and low-sugar sweet spread variants across the globe.



Moreover, a significant part of the consumers seek natural and organic products without any artificial additives or preservatives. Further, as consumers are intrigued by different flavors, manufacturers are financing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new products.



Apart from this, several international brands are customizing their products based on the local tastes, preferences and cultural influences to expand their consumer base.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global sweet spreads market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global sweet spreads industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sweet spreads industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sweet spreads industry?

What is the structure of the global sweet spreads industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global sweet spreads industry?

What are the profit margins in the sweet spreads industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sweet Spreads Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Jams & Preserves

6.2 Honey

6.3 Chocolate Spreads

6.4 Nuts & Seed-Based Spreads

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

7.1 Glass Packaging

7.2 Plastic Packaging

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

8.2 Specialist Retail Stores

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 The J.M. Smucker Company

14.3.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

14.3.3 Unilever

14.3.4 Conagra Brands

14.3.5 Ferrero Group

14.3.6 Mondelez International

14.3.7 Dabur India Limited

14.3.8 Hershey

14.3.9 Hormel Foods

14.3.10 Andros



