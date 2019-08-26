Global Sweet Spreads Market by Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2024
The global sweet spreads market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global sweet spreads market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Owing to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, consumers have shifted toward quick, healthy, convenient and on-the-go meal options. This, in turn, is boosting the overall sales of sweet spreads around the world.
In addition to this, the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases in confluence with the increasing health consciousness among consumers has resulted in the rising demand for low-fat and low-sugar sweet spread variants across the globe.
Moreover, a significant part of the consumers seek natural and organic products without any artificial additives or preservatives. Further, as consumers are intrigued by different flavors, manufacturers are financing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new products.
Apart from this, several international brands are customizing their products based on the local tastes, preferences and cultural influences to expand their consumer base.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global sweet spreads market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global sweet spreads industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sweet spreads industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sweet spreads industry?
- What is the structure of the global sweet spreads industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global sweet spreads industry?
- What are the profit margins in the sweet spreads industry?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Sweet Spreads Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Jams & Preserves
6.2 Honey
6.3 Chocolate Spreads
6.4 Nuts & Seed-Based Spreads
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
7.1 Glass Packaging
7.2 Plastic Packaging
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
8.2 Specialist Retail Stores
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.4 Online Stores
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.2 North America
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Middle East & Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 The J.M. Smucker Company
14.3.2 The Kraft Heinz Company
14.3.3 Unilever
14.3.4 Conagra Brands
14.3.5 Ferrero Group
14.3.6 Mondelez International
14.3.7 Dabur India Limited
14.3.8 Hershey
14.3.9 Hormel Foods
14.3.10 Andros
