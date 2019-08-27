Global Respiratory Devices (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Overview, Trends, Players

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2019 from its research repository.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global respiratory devices market (therapeutic and diagnostic) was valued at about $12.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $13.37 billion at a CAGR of 2.1% through 2022.

In 2016, North America was the largest region within the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is forecasted to register the highest CAGR.

Global therapeutic respiratory devices and equipment market will be driven by the increase in diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer. Growth in geriatric population, tobacco consumption, allergens and air pollutants increase the prevalence of respiratory diseases, in turn driving the global therapeutic respiratory devices market.

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market consists of sales of respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) and related services. Respiratory devices and equipment are used to provide medication or assist a patient who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen levels to maintain life. Patients with respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome require respiratory devices and equipment.

Major players in the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market include Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries and Invacare Corporation.

Trends In The Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market

Companies in the respiratory devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in enhanced mechanical ventilators for efficient patient management. These mechanical ventilators use artificial intelligence to improve the patient management by examining, analyzing, integrating and incorporating data from extensive sources. These AI-enabled devices ensure consistency even in the absence of expert personnel, improve patients' treatment, limit clinical mistakes and predict prolonged mechanical ventilation by using artificial intelligence techniques. Some of the major companies offering intelligent mechanical ventilators such as Hamilton medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.

