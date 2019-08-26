Maize (Corn) Seed Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Maize (Corn) Seed Market

Maize or corn is one of the most cultivated products in the world. It plays an integral role development of various cuisines and is available in diverse forms. The product is ideal as a snack or as a meal that is why people produce this more often. The global maize seeds market is expected to gain strong tailwinds from these factors and grow in the coming years and better its return of investments.

Several factors like the possibility to grow these products in diverse weather conditions, easy availability of seeds, access to hybrid seeds to increase production, cost-affordability, popularity among consumers, and others are expected to play major roles in taking the global maize seed market ahead in the coming years. Investments are also taking place from various governments and private investors to promote the research and development sector and bring out innovative products. These factors are expected to play big to promote the global maize seed market.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) are segments that have been included in the region-specific study of the global maize seed market. The study also has a special focus on various growth pockets that can be explored later for better profitability.

North America is having substantial mileage from the regional demand for corns. The region uses corns in a lot of delicacies, people in the region also prefer this products, and other features are expected to create easy path for the regional ingress of the maize seed market. The US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to provide high revenues for the regional market. At the same time, introduction of various innovations is leading the market towards greater application of the regional maize or corn seed market. Europe, on the other hand, is providing much thrust to the regional market. France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and others are helping the regional market in maintaining strong growth.

On the other hand, the APAC market is expected to gain much from the increasing practice of farming these products. The product’s ability to be cultivated in diverse climates like tropical, subtropical, and temperate regions are giving it an advantage. The MEA market is also showing substantial growth in the market. Several investors are funding various research projects to take the global market forward. Also, government initiatives are expected to help farmers and get them into producing maize seeds to ensure a hike in the revenue model.

Industry News:

In August 2019, the government of Azerbaijan started the production of a hybrid corn for which they brought haploid corn seeds from Turkey. The new product would be called Adasa 16 and it would be cultivated in Agjabadi region. The decision to cultivate this one is to increase productivity and improve the economic status of the country.

In August 2019, the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) approved the cultivation of 33 different types of hybrid corn seeds. This is expected to improve the regional agricultural setup.

