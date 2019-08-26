Bangladesh High Commissioner meets Nigerian Vice President

Mr. Md. Shameem Ahsan,ndc, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria made a courtesy call on Mr. YemiOsinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria on Friday, 23 August 2019 at his office in the State House, Abuja.

During the meeting, held in a very cordial atmosphere, High Commissioner Ahsan congratulated the Nigerian dignitary for his re-election as the Vice President of Nigeria. Later, he briefed him about the tremendous achievements Bangladesh made in all sectors under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Mr. YemiOsinbajo listened to the success stories with deep interest and highly appreciated the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. During the meeting, both sides noted that there are huge potentials to expand bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and underlined exchange of high level visits. Both stressed on sharing of best practices for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries which share commonalities in many respects. Mr. Ahsan also briefed him on the manifold challenges being faced by Bangladesh due to influx of 1.1 million Rohingya refugees. He drew the attention of the Vice President about opening of a resident Nigerian Mission in Dhaka.

At the end of the meeting, Bangladesh High Commissioner handed over a copy of a book “The Unfinished MEMOIRS” written by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Vice President.

Ambassador Mustapha LawalSulaiman, Foreign Secretary of Nigeria and Mr. Mohammad Shah Ekramul Hoque, Head of Chancery, Bangladesh High Commission were present during the meeting, among others.



