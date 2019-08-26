Insights Into the World Healthcare Furniture Market (2019-2024): Segmented by Furniture Type, End-user, Application, Material, Distribution Channel, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global healthcare furniture market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The global healthcare furniture market is currently witnessing steady growth. An increasing number of specialty clinics and hospitals, along with the growing prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the market is impacted by the ever-increasing number of physically challenged individuals who need high-quality medical assistance.



Additionally, an increasing number of fatal injury cases owing to factors such as rising road accidents has also created a positive outlook for the market. Any kind of fatal injury requires the involvement of surgery and other related medical procedure, which prolongs the hospital stay for the patient. This has consequently accelerated the demand for comfortable healthcare furniture for both the patients and their family members. This has also led to the need for renovating the existing healthcare infrastructure of several healthcare facilities across the globe.



Moreover, continuous technological developments and the launch of innovative product variants such as the introduction of motorized stretcher chairs are also projected to favor the growth of the market.



Other factors including rapid urbanization, rising disposable income and increasing per capita health care expenditures across the globe are also contributing significantly to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Healthcare Furniture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Furniture Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-user

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Material

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Furniture Type

6.1 Beds

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Acute Care Beds

6.1.2.2 Long-Term Care Beds

6.1.2.3 Psychiatric Care Beds

6.1.2.4 Bariatric Beds

6.2 Chairs

6.3 Bedside & Operating Tables

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Major Types

6.4.2.1 Bench-Seating & Stools

6.4.2.2 Desks & Workstations

6.4.2.3 Trolleys

6.4.2.4 Stretchers

6.4.2.4 Cabinets & Lockers

6.4.2.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-user

7.1 Physician

7.2 Patient

7.3 Staff

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Hospitals & Clinics

8.2 Diagnostic Centres

8.3 ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centres)

8.4 Homecare Settings

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Material

9.1 Wood

9.2 Metal

9.3 Plastics

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Direct Sales

10.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

10.3 Specialist Stores

10.4 Departmental Stores

10.5 Online Stores

10.6 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis

15.1 Key Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7r92fi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.