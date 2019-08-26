Injection Molding Market 2019 Global Trend, Share, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Injection Molding -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2019
Description
The plastics injection molding technique is used to produce plastic parts, which have a myriad of applications. Numerous utilities of plastic parts in the production of items that range from personal care commodities to high end-use consumers such as the automotive and the packaging sectors is expected to boost the global plastics injection molding market in the foreseeable future. With the evolution in technology, the emergence of new plastic molding processes has simplified the production process of plastic parts. The feasibility of production offered by different types of plastics injection molding techniques is a factor that can bolster the global plastics injection molding market growth. The availability of various types of products, capable of serving multiple purposes is anticipated to spur the global plastics injection market growth.
Plastics injection molding techniques support both molten thermoplastic and thermoset material. As plastics with contrary properties can be subjected to plastics injection molding machines, a surge in the rate of adoption of injection molding by numerous key players operating in the global plastics injection molding market is likely to register a fast-paced expansion. In the construction sector, thermoplastic products are replacing metal and glass items due to their impressive rigidity and durability. The increase in constructional utility of thermoplastics is anticipated to favor the global plastics injection molding market growth in the near future. Furthermore, growing urbanization and rapid industrialization are encouraging numerous residential and non-residential constructional projects, which is expected to intensify the global plastic injection molding market growth. The hike in disposable income of people and their inclination towards luxurious lifestyle are also promoting the use of plastics items, which in turn, is likely to spur the global plastics injection molding market growth.
The span between two production cycles is short, hence, the production output is high. The high efficacy of injection molding techniques indicates the manufacturing of complex parts maintaining their uniformity. Additionally, a high degree of precision is maintained in the production of various types of plastic parts. The sturdy plastics injection molding machines also improve the strength of plastic parts which are being manufactured. It is also noted that the waste produced by plastic injection molding techniques is minimum. These features of plastics injection molding techniques are curbing down the labor costs. These aforementioned factors are expected to surge the global plastics injection molding market.
In North America, due to continuous technical upgradations, the plastics injection molding market is expected to lead, grasping the largest share of the global market. Moreover, hike in disposable income and a growing number of constructional projects in North America is anticipated to escalate the regional plastics injection molding market growth. Europe is projected to secure the second highest market share, after North America in the coming years. Applications of plastic are numerous in the healthcare industry. The fast-growing healthcare industry is anticipated to favor the European plastics injection molding market. The plastics injection molding market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness rapid growth due to the surge in population, hike in disposable income, and an increase in constructional activities.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Plastics Injection Molding Machinery and Systems
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Polymer Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Leading Plastics Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers
ABSOLUTE HAITIAN CORP.
BAY PLASTICS MACHINERY
DAVIS-STANDARD LLC
DRI-AIR INDUSTRIES INC.
ENGEL AUSTRIA GMBH
GAMMAFLUX CONTROLS INC.
GRAHAM ENGINEERING CORP.
HUSKY INJECTION MOLDING SYSTEMS LTD.
INDUSTRIAL HEATER CORP.
KAUTEX MACHINES INC.
MAGUIRE PRODUCTS INC.
MARUKA U.S.A. INC.
MASTER MOLDED PRODUCTS CORP.
MILACRON LLC
NEGRI BOSSI NORTH AMERICA
NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.
NORDSON POLYMER PROCESSING SYSTEMS
NOVATEC, INC.
PARKINSON TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SUMITOMO (SHI) DEMAG
UBE MACHINERY INC.
UNIVERSAL DYNAMICS INC.
WITTMANN BATTENFELD INC.
YUDO CO. LTD.
YUSHIN AMERICA INC.
Leading Plastics Injection Molding Polymer and End-user Goods Manufacturers
APTARGROUP INC.
BASF SE
BECTON DICKINSON AND CO.
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC.
C&J INDUSTRIES
DENROY PLASTICS LTD.
DOW CHEMICALS CO. LTD.
DUPONT
EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.
EXXONMOBIL CORP.
HTI PLASTICS
HUNTSMAN CORP.
INEOS GROUP
LACKS ENTERPRISES INC.
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
MSI MOLD BUILDERS
NEWELL RUBBERMAID
NYPRO INC.
RUTLAND PLASTICS
SABIC
STACK PLASTICS INC.
ZEIGER INDUSTRIES
Chapter 11 Appendix A: Acronyms and Abbreviations
Chapter 12 Appendix B
Chapter 13 Bibliography
