Luxury Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

In an era of unprecedented growth that has resulted in improved living standards for people across the economic spectrum worldwide, the neo upper-middle class has emerged as an attractive consumer base for the Global Luxury Packaging Market. With its traditional base of uber rich consumers still intact, the millennial population seems to attach a greater affinity to more refined products that match their aspirations and struggles. The most integral part of any Luxury product is its packaging which encompasses design, research, development, and manufacturing of outer/physical displays for luxury brands. The packaging of a luxury product is the hallmark of the brand’s standing, which also stimulates customers to spend more on products that are more appealing and premium.

As per the latest report from Global Info Research, the market for Global Luxury Packaging is expected to post a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.8% over the next five years. The total market value is expected to rise to US$ 23.60 billion in 2024, from US$ 17 billion in 2019. This upward trend can largely be attributed to the rising demand for Cosmetics and Fragrances which alone accounts for over 42% of the total consumption of Luxury Packaging platforms.

Segment Analysis

The analysis conducted by Global Research Info enumerates its findings based on a Segment-wise assessment of the Global Coffee Machine Market. The industry is classified into broad categories based on region, type, manufacturers and application.

The geographical regions covered in this report are- Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe.

Certain brands that have carved out a niche for themselves in the ever-expanding market are- Pendragon Presentation Packaging, Owens-Illinois, Crown Holdings, Ardagh, GPA Global, Prestige Packaging, Amcor, Diam, HH Deluxe Packaging and Progress Packaging.

By type, Global Info Research has classified the Global Luxury Packaging Market into- Glass, Plastic, Textiles, Metal, Wood and Others.

By Applications, the market can be categorized into- Watches and Jewellery, Cosmetics and Fragrances, Gourmet Food and Drinks, Confectionery, Premium Alcoholic Drinks and Tobacco.

Regional Analysis

A thorough region-wise analysis also features in the report by Global Info Research wherein regions are further divided into countries. North America includes the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. South America includes Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, ASEAN Nations and Australia. Major Players in the Middle-East and Africa are Egypt, UAE, RSA, KSA, Nigeria and Bahrain. Europe includes large markets such as UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Belgium. Sales data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world has been examined for the period 2019-2024. Millennials, Neo-Middle Class and the traditional uber-rich consumer base have all catapulted the Global Luxury Packaging to new heights.

The report thus predicts an extremely positive outlook for the Global Luxury Packaging Market.

