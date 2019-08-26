Healthcare Biometrics Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Healthcare Biometrics

Biometrics is a method to authenticate staff and maintain patient record properly. The system is a combination of various methods like smart identification cards or password which would give secured access to sensitive patient records and also would help in patient registration requirements. The system is efficient in detecting fraud and preventing it in time. This is getting strong traction from various patient privacy policy and healthcare safety models.

Several factors like growing government initiatives to ensure safe handling of patient information can trigger the adoption rate of healthcare biometrics. The system is also gaining mileage by preventing data breaches and attempts to divulge sensitive data. However, the complexity of the model can deter the healthcare biometrics market from having the expected growth in the coming years. Lack of awareness and high cost of the devices can also bottleneck the expected growth.

Segmentation:

The global healthcare biometrics market report is founded on an analysis that includes application, technology, and end-user. This segmentation provides a closer look at various factors that can be assessed later for a better profiting strategic plan.

Based on the application, the global healthcare biometrics market can be segmented into logical access control, physical access control, and transaction authentication. These segments enjoy strong market traction as they ensure better security.

Based on the technology, the global healthcare biometrics market includes Hand Recognition, Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, and others. Growing adoption of face recognition would help the segment fetch in remarkable revenues. Other types are also enjoying wide-scale traction.

Based on the end-user, the global healthcare biometrics market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, healthcare institutions, and laboratories. All these segments are receiving strong funding from various sources, both government and private.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of this global healthcare biometrics market leads to a coverage of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). This analysis ensures that the market identifies the potential growth pockets to increase its profit margin.

North America is showing strong growth capacity due to the presence of several market players, robust infrastructure, high technological inclusion, and high investment capacity. The region is also spending substantial amount for research and development, which can assist the market in growth. Europe is following similar kind of lead and is expected to fetch in strong revenues. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and others are implementing the system to gain high profit. The APAC market is anticipating high growth due to huge investments made in the sector by emerging economies. The region is banking on India, China, and other countries who are investing notably to lure in patients from western countries. These countries are expecting their branding to begin as a healthcare hub, which is inspiring the intake of all the latest technologies. High investment capacity is also helping the regional market to grow in the coming years.

Industry News:

In August 2019, Nuance launched a new AI-based system that would recognize voice and help surgeons in documentation. The process would also act as a healthcare biometrics.

