Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis by Type, Material Used, Technology, Crop, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 23.7 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 37.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.



The major factor driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse is its ability to provide high yield production as compared to the traditional farming techniques.



Moreover, rising demand of food, declining arable land due to increasing population and sudden environmental changes have also fueled the commercial greenhouse market.



Greenhouse technology enables the crop producers to produce those products which have the shortage of supply, thereby creating opportunity for them to produce marketable products.



Additionally, increasing government initiatives, such as one in August 2017, Taraba state government (Nigeria), launched greenhouse farming and harvesting of exotic vegetables for sale within and outside Nigeria, which further boosted the greenhouse market in the region.



Similarly, Canadian government is also providing some financial assistance to the greenhouse growers with its Growing Forward 2 initiative (a federal-provincial-territorial initiative) which focuses at six different areas to support agri-businesses like - environment & climate change; food safety assurance; plant health; labor productivity, etc.



Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the global commercial greenhouse market include - rising trend of rooftop farming, rapid urbanization, adoption of greenhouse automation technologies, utility savings, increasing R&D activities and mergers & acquisitions in the industry, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Used

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Crop

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Success & Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Free-standing Greenhouses

6.2 Gutter-connected Greenhouses



7 Market Breakup by Material Used

7.1 Glass Greenhouse

7.2 Plastic Green House



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Heating System

8.2 Cooling System

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Crop

9.1 Fruits & Vegetables

9.2 Flowers & Ornamentals

9.3 Nursery Crops

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Richel Group S.A.

11.3.2 Certhon

11.3.3 Argus Control System Ltd.

11.3.4 Logiqs

11.3.5 Lumigrow

11.3.6 Keder Greenhouse

11.3.7 Agra Tech Inc.

11.3.8 Hort Americas LLC

11.3.9 Heliospectra AB



