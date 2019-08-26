Outlook on the Indian Prepaid Cards Market, 2019-2024 - The Indian Market Grew at a CAGR of Approx 40% During 2013-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Prepaid Cards Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India prepaid cards market grew at a CAGR of around 40% during 2013-2018.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the india prepaid cards market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet, India has witnessed significant growth in the e-commerce industry in the last decade, which has catalyzed the growth of online payments using prepaid cards.



The growth has also been driven by demonetization and the government's encouragement towards cashless economy. In addition to this, increasing number of organized retailers has also contributed to the growth of the prepaid cards market in India.



Key Questions Answered



How has the India prepaid cards market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the India prepaid cards market based on the card type?

What is the breakup of the India prepaid cards market based on the purpose?

What is the breakup of the India prepaid cards market based on the vertical?

What is the breakup of the India prepaid cards market based on the region?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the India prepaid cards industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the India prepaid cards industry?

What is the structure of the India prepaid cards industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the India prepaid cards industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Prepaid Cards Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Card Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Purpose

5.5 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Card Type

6.1 Open Loop Cards

6.2 Closed Loop Cards



7 Market Breakup by Purpose

7.1 Payroll/Incentive Cards

7.2 Travel cards

7.3 General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards

7.4 Remittance Cards

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Corporate/Organization

8.2 Retail

8.3 Government

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 West & Central India

9.2 South India

9.3 North India

9.4 East India



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Axis Bank

10.3.2 Itz Cash

10.3.3 ICICI Bank

10.3.4 SBI

10.3.5 HDFC

10.3.6 PNB

10.3.7 Yes Bank

10.3.8 Sodexo

10.3.9 EXO

10.3.10 Oxyigen

10.3.11 Hermes

10.3.12 Reliance Money

10.3.13 Western Union



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxtqal

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.