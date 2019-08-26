Nanofibers Market by Product, Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanofibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanofibers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during forecast period (2019-2024).



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global nanofibers market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The thriving healthcare industry across the globe is impelling the growth of the market. These fibers, coated with antibodies, are utilized to capture individual cancer cells that are present in the bloodstream and to stimulate the production of cartilage in damaged joints.



They are also used in the manufacturing of surgical gowns and disposable face masks. The rising demand for biosensors, of which nanofibers form an integral part, in the healthcare industry, is also contributing to the market growth.



Moreover, the textile industry extensively utilizes nanofibers for the production of heat and water-resistant fabrics. In addition to this, fabrics containing nanofibers help protect the skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation, thereby reducing the chances of developing cancer.



Additionally, the growing trend of using nanofibers for sustainable generation of electricity, along with use in the paints and coatings industry for air filtration, is further creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nanofibers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Carbon Nanofibers

6.2 Ceramic Nanofibers

6.3 Composite Nanofibers

6.4 Glass Nanofibers

6.5 Metallic Nanofibers

6.6 Polymeric Nanofibers

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Magneto Spinning

7.2 Electro Spinning

7.3 Force Spinning

7.4 Rotary Jet Spinning

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Electronics

8.2 Healthcare & Biotechnology

8.3 Aerospace & Defence

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Chemicals

8.6 Energy & Power

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



