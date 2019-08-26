Global Smart Parking Market Analysis & Outlook Report, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Parking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart parking market reached a value of US$ 4.93 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach levels worth US$ 11.59 Billion by 2024 exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global smart parking systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Rapidly increasing traffic congestion leading to limited space for smooth flow of traffic is the key factor contributing to the market growth.



With growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, there has been a rise in the preference for comfortable and luxurious cars. This has escalated the problem of on-road car parking, consequently resulting in the demand for smart parking systems.



Additionally, an increase in governmental regulations for the development of green and smart cities, industrial parks and economic zones to reduce carbon dioxide emissions have also contributed to the demand for SPS.



Moreover, the system is extremely convenient for the users as it reduces unnecessary paper consumption by replacing cash payments for parking with digital invoices sent directly on the user's smartphone.



Furthermore, the thriving international tourism industry is expected to drive the market as these systems can aid in smooth parking operations in popular and congested tourist destinations.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart Parking Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by System

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Component

5.6 Market Breakup by Solution

5.7 Market Breakup by Vertical Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Parking Site

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by System

6.1 Guided Assist System

6.2 Smart Park Assist System



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Ultrasonic Sensors

7.2 Radar Sensors

7.3 Image Sensors

7.4 IoT

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Hardware

8.2 Software

8.3 Services



9 Market Breakup by Solution

9.1 Security & Surveillance

9.2 Valet & Parking Reservation

9.3 License Plate Recognition



10 Market Breakup by Vertical Type

10.1 Government & Municipalities

10.2 Commercial Institutions

10.3 Corporate Institutions

10.4 Transport Facilities

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Parking Site

11.1 Off-Street Parking

11.2 On-Street Parking



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.4 Middle East & Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Valeo S.A.

17.3.2 Continental AG

17.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

17.3.4 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

17.3.5 Cubic Corporation

17.3.6 TKH Group-Park Assist

17.3.7 Streetline Inc.

17.3.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

17.3.9 ParkMe Inc.

17.3.10 Urbiotica

17.3.11 Skidata AG

17.3.12 Amano McGann Inc.

17.3.13 Swarco AG

17.3.14 Smart Parking Ltd.

17.3.15 Nedap N.V.

17.3.16 Delphi Automotive PLC

17.3.17 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

17.3.18 Siemens AG

17.3.19 Xerox Corporation



