2019 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Opportunities And Strategies Research Report

The global mobile payment technologies market was valued at about $36.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $118.36 billion at a CAGR of 34.1% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile payment technologies market was valued at about $36.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $118.36 billion at a CAGR of 34.1% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the mobile payment technologies market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific.

The mobile payment technologies market consist of sales of mobile payment technologies and related services. This market deals with a method of payment that does not involve cash or cheques, but allows consumer to make immediate payments using portable electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.

The initiatives taken by governments to promote a cashless economy is a major driver for the growth of the mobile payment technologies market. A cashless economy is the one in which financial transactions are not done with banknotes or physical currency but via digital modes of payment. In this regard, government across the world along with the central banks are taking several initiatives to move towards a cashless economy, which ultimately leads to the growth of the mobile payment technologies market. According to a study conducted by MasterCard in 2019, the UAE has one of the fastest changing payment ecosystems because of a strong government leadership to promote electronic payments. For example, in May 2019, the Dubai Department of Finance launched a new digital payment wallet which is specially designed to pay government fees. This digital payment wallet facilitates smooth transfer of funds and promotes mobile payment technologies.

Security issues and threat of data breach is an important restraint on the mobile payment technologies market. This is mainly because lot of information and data is transferred in digital payments, which becomes a challenge for data security. There are multiple security issues like frauds & chargebacks, technical integration, malicious app clones, and mobile frauds that have an adverse impact on this market. For example, in 2017, PayPal announced a security breach that put over 1.6 million customer's data at risk and as a compensation, the company had to offer free credit monitoring services for those who needed it.

Major players in the mobile payment technologies market include PayPal, Inc., MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, Google, Inc. and Apple Inc.

