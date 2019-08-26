Dried Fruit & Nuts Market: Global Share, Trend, Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) the Global Dried Fruits And Nuts Market is set to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2018-2025. In 2018, the market was valued at around USD 7255.4 million. The period of History year is 2013-2017. The base year is 2017.

Due to growing awareness over the nutrient value of dried fruits and nuts, the global market is showing an increasing trend. Demand is also increasing owing to the research in the field of diet and the benefits of it in health management. Dried fruits are basically sun-dried or chemically dried fruits. On the other hand, Nuts are hard-shelled seeds. Dried fruits and nuts are rich sources of essential vitamins and amino acids.

The key manufacturers in Global Dried fruits and nuts market are Sun-Maid, Arimex, Olam International, Sunbeam Foods, Diamond Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Kanegrade, Graceland, Hines Nut Company, and H.B.S Foods.

The recent report found on WGR, on the global Dried Fruit & Nuts market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Dried Fruit & Nuts market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Dried Fruit & Nuts market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Dried Fruit & Nuts market.

Global Dried Fruits And Nuts Market: Segmental Analysis

The analysis of the market shows three major categories. They are namely types, application, and region.

According to the product type, the market segment is of Pistachio, Badam, Walnut, Apricot Kernel, Chinese Chestnut, Peanut, Hazelnut, Macadamia, and Cashew.

According to the application, the market segment includes Household and Commercial. In household there is a growing demand. In commercial sector, such as Chocolate industries there is increased use of Dried fruits and nuts.

Global Dried Fruits and Nuts Market: Regional Analysis

As per the regional analysis the market is sub-divided into North America, Central and South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and African countries. In North American countries there are Canada, the United States Of America, and Mexico. In Central and South American region there are Argentina, Brazil and the rest of South America. In Asia- Pacific region there are Australia, China, Japan, Indonesia, India, Singapore, South Korea, and the rest of South Asian countries. European region includes countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Europe. In Middle East countries the major markets are Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Apart from these countries, the rest of Middle East nations and African nations also are covered.

