Asigra Highlights Cybersecurity-Powered Cloud OpEX Backup Appliance at VMworld 2019

Cybersecurity-Powered Asigra Cloud OpEX Backup Appliance Ensures VM Data Recovery

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asigra Inc., a leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider since 1986, today announced that the company’s new Cloud OpEX Backup Appliance will be highlighted for the first time at the 2019 VMworld conference in San Francisco -- booth #461. Asigra has partnered with Zadara to develop the new appliance which combines Asigra Cloud Backup V14 software with the Zadara Cloud Storage Platform to deliver enterprise-class backup performance with unprecedented security and scalability.The Asigra Cloud OpEx Backup Appliance is available exclusively as a consumption-based service. The solution can be deployed on premises, at a colocation facility or in the public cloud and converges data protection and cybersecurity to counter malware attacks on backup data, including ransomware Attack-Loops™ . The appliance features extensive automation and allows IT and backup administrators to easily and effectively safeguard business data using the solution’s intuitive console. The solution simplifies managed backup and features subscription-based pricing that moderates data protection costs.At the show, Eran Farajun will present on the new appliance in a recorded podcast hosted by George Crump, Founder and Principal Analyst, Storage Switzerland. In the podcast, titled “Bringing an OpEx Model to the Data Protection Service Provider,” Farajun will discuss the importance of having cybersecurity-enabled backup and the advantages of subscription-based backup infrastructure to better control data protection costs.”The 2019 conference focuses on today’s rapidly changing IT environment and puts it within reach so that enterprises can accelerate their move to the cloud in support of business objectives. The Asigra/Zadara backup appliance facilitates cloud-forward organizations using a combination of industry-standard hardware, innovative Asigra Cloud Backup software and Zadara’s enterprise storage-as-a-service. The result is a virtualized backup storage repository with both enterprise functionality and cloud convenience.“The highly available OpEX backup appliance delivers superior scalability, flexibility, data integrity, and a compelling total cost of ownership,” said Eran Farajun, EVP, Asigra. “We look forward to introducing this advanced platform to the cloud/virtualization experts at VMworld as it will change the way enterprises think about backup.”Pricing and AvailabilityThe Asigra Cloud OpEX Backup Appliance is available through authorized partners and is being featured at VMworld in Asigra booth #461 and Zadara booth #351. Pricing starts at pennies per GB per month for a virtual appliance configured with 30TB of storage and the ability to scale to multiple petabytes.Tweet This: @Asigra Highlights OpEX Backup Appliance at VMworld 2019 in Booth 461 - https://bit.ly/2N04LHu Additional Resources:● Hear what Solution Providers have to say about working with Asigra: https://www.asigra.com/partnership ● Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra ● View the enhanced features of the Asigra Hybrid Cloud Partner Program at: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300101651/2018-partner-program-guide-5-star-cloud-vendors-part-1.htm/pgno/0/7 ● For additional information on the Asigra OpEX Backup Appliance, please visit: https://www.zadara.com/solutions/backup/asigra_backup.php About AsigraTrusted since 1986, Asigra provides organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers who deliver Cloud Backup V14 as either public, private and/or hybrid solutions. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance. The company has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software since 2010. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com ###Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.Contact AsigraCall 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.