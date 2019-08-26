Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Governments of Both Developed & Emerging Nations are Increasingly Funding Interactive Learning Methods in Schools
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market was worth US$ 3.8 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2024.
Growing digitization in the education sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The inclination of the masses toward virtual learning and e-learning solutions has resulted in the incorporation of IWBs in various schools and educational institutions across the globe.
Furthermore, IWBs aid teachers in demonstrating concepts with enhanced visualization, which further aids in effective knowledge dissemination, especially to differently abled students. Therefore, governments of both developed and emerging nations are increasingly funding interactive learning methods in schools, which is further expected to drive the demand for IWBs.
Moreover, the increasing adoption of the infrared technology, which makes IWBs more durable and comfortable to operate, and extensive usage of Digital Vision Touch (DViT) that uses infrared as a base and adds multi-touch features have assisted in the increased installation of IWBs in classrooms and corporate boardrooms.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Projection Technique
5.6 Market Breakup by End-use Sector
5.7 Market Breakup by Screen Size
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Infrared
6.2 Resistive
6.3 Capacitive
6.4 Electromagnetic
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Fixed
7.2 Portable
8 Market Breakup by Projection Technique
8.1 Front Projection
8.2 Rear Projection
9 Market Breakup by Screen Size
9.1 IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69
9.2 IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70-90
9.3 IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90
10 Market Breakup by End-use Sector
10.1 Education
10.2 Corporate
10.3 Government
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Europe
11.2 North America
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Hitachi Ltd.
16.3.2 Panasonic Corporation
16.3.3 LG Display
16.3.4 Foxconn
16.3.5 NetDragon Websoft
16.3.6 Samsung Electronics
16.3.7 NEC Display
16.3.8 Ricoh
16.3.9 Returnstar Interactive Technology
16.3.10 Boxlight Corporation
16.3.11 Cisco Systems
16.3.12 Alphabet
16.3.13 Microsoft Corporation
16.3.14 Ludia
