Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Governments of Both Developed & Emerging Nations are Increasingly Funding Interactive Learning Methods in Schools

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market was worth US$ 3.8 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2024.



Growing digitization in the education sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The inclination of the masses toward virtual learning and e-learning solutions has resulted in the incorporation of IWBs in various schools and educational institutions across the globe.



Furthermore, IWBs aid teachers in demonstrating concepts with enhanced visualization, which further aids in effective knowledge dissemination, especially to differently abled students. Therefore, governments of both developed and emerging nations are increasingly funding interactive learning methods in schools, which is further expected to drive the demand for IWBs.



Moreover, the increasing adoption of the infrared technology, which makes IWBs more durable and comfortable to operate, and extensive usage of Digital Vision Touch (DViT) that uses infrared as a base and adds multi-touch features have assisted in the increased installation of IWBs in classrooms and corporate boardrooms.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Projection Technique

5.6 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

5.7 Market Breakup by Screen Size

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Infrared

6.2 Resistive

6.3 Capacitive

6.4 Electromagnetic

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Fixed

7.2 Portable



8 Market Breakup by Projection Technique

8.1 Front Projection

8.2 Rear Projection



9 Market Breakup by Screen Size

9.1 IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69

9.2 IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70-90

9.3 IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90



10 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

10.1 Education

10.2 Corporate

10.3 Government

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.2 North America

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Hitachi Ltd.

16.3.2 Panasonic Corporation

16.3.3 LG Display

16.3.4 Foxconn

16.3.5 NetDragon Websoft

16.3.6 Samsung Electronics

16.3.7 NEC Display

16.3.8 Ricoh

16.3.9 Returnstar Interactive Technology

16.3.10 Boxlight Corporation

16.3.11 Cisco Systems

16.3.12 Alphabet

16.3.13 Microsoft Corporation

16.3.14 Ludia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdnb04

