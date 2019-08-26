World Busbar Market Set to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2024 - Breakdown by Power Rating, Conductor, End-user, Industry and Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Busbar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 19.1 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
The rising demand for electricity across residential, commercial and industrial sectors is the major factor driving the market.
Changing lifestyles and increasing average global temperature have resulted in the adoption of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across various industry sectors. This has created an increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply, thereby boosting the sales of high capacity busbars.
Moreover, significant developments have also been witnessed in the power infrastructure sector. New power generation plants are continually being constructed, while the existing infrastructures are being renovated, thereby positively impacting the demand for busbars.
In addition to this, governments of several countries are also taking initiatives to improve the existing power infrastructure to enhance electricity production and access. For instance, as per one of the World Bank reports, the Sub-Saharan African governments are engaging in collective investment endeavors for coordinated and long-term electrification plans, which is expected to improve the electricity access in the region. Also, Power Africa, a US government initiative, aims to aid governments of the African countries to improve the electricity status in the region.
Furthermore, rising concerns about the risks posed by the increasing usage of non-renewable power sources have led to the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy which is further expected to increase the demand for busbars.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Busbar Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Power Rating
5.4 Market Breakup by Conductor
5.5 Market Breakup by End-user
5.6 Market Breakup by Industry
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Power Rating
6.1 High
6.2 Medium
6.3 Low
7 Market Breakup by Conductor
7.1 Copper
7.2 Aluminium
8 Market Breakup by End-user
8.1 Industrial
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Residential
8.4 Utilities
9 Market Breakup by Industry
9.1 Chemicals & Petroleum
9.2 Metals & Mining
9.3 Manufacturing
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Siemens
15.3.2 ABB
15.3.3 Schneider Electric
15.3.4 Eaton Corporation
15.3.5 Legrand
15.3.6 General Electric
15.3.7 Mersen
15.3.8 Rittal
15.3.9 Chint Electric
15.3.10 Power Products
15.3.11 C&S Electric
15.3.12 Promet
15.3.13 Halcor
15.3.14 Littelfuse
15.3.15 Southwire Company
15.3.16 Oriental Copper
