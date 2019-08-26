World Busbar Market Set to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2024 - Breakdown by Power Rating, Conductor, End-user, Industry and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Busbar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 19.1 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



The rising demand for electricity across residential, commercial and industrial sectors is the major factor driving the market.



Changing lifestyles and increasing average global temperature have resulted in the adoption of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across various industry sectors. This has created an increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply, thereby boosting the sales of high capacity busbars.



Moreover, significant developments have also been witnessed in the power infrastructure sector. New power generation plants are continually being constructed, while the existing infrastructures are being renovated, thereby positively impacting the demand for busbars.



In addition to this, governments of several countries are also taking initiatives to improve the existing power infrastructure to enhance electricity production and access. For instance, as per one of the World Bank reports, the Sub-Saharan African governments are engaging in collective investment endeavors for coordinated and long-term electrification plans, which is expected to improve the electricity access in the region. Also, Power Africa, a US government initiative, aims to aid governments of the African countries to improve the electricity status in the region.



Furthermore, rising concerns about the risks posed by the increasing usage of non-renewable power sources have led to the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy which is further expected to increase the demand for busbars.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Busbar Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Power Rating

5.4 Market Breakup by Conductor

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Power Rating

6.1 High

6.2 Medium

6.3 Low



7 Market Breakup by Conductor

7.1 Copper

7.2 Aluminium



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Industrial

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Residential

8.4 Utilities



9 Market Breakup by Industry

9.1 Chemicals & Petroleum

9.2 Metals & Mining

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Siemens

15.3.2 ABB

15.3.3 Schneider Electric

15.3.4 Eaton Corporation

15.3.5 Legrand

15.3.6 General Electric

15.3.7 Mersen

15.3.8 Rittal

15.3.9 Chint Electric

15.3.10 Power Products

15.3.11 C&S Electric

15.3.12 Promet

15.3.13 Halcor

15.3.14 Littelfuse

15.3.15 Southwire Company

15.3.16 Oriental Copper



