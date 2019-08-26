World Weight Management Market Nears $270 Billion by 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global weight management market was worth US$ 189.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 269.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
Increasing health awareness among consumers and rising occurrences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, heart attacks etc., are among the key factors driving the global weight management market. Consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and adopting nutritious diets and workout programs to stay healthy and fit.
Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity and overweight is also putting a major strain on the public healthcare budgets across the globe. This has resulted in governments and corporations taking initiatives to reduce the prevalence of overweight and obesity through incentives and wellness programmes.
Other factors driving the global weight management market include increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and dietary habits, technological advancements, etc.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Weight Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Diet
5.4 Market Breakup by Equipment
5.5 Market Breakup by Service
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Diet
6.1 Meals
6.2 Beverages
6.3 Supplements
7 Market Breakup by Equipment
7.1 Fitness Equipment
7.2 Surgical Equipment
8 Market Breakup by Service
8.1 Fitness Centres
8.2 Slimming Centers
8.3 Consultation Services
8.4 Online Weight Loss Services
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.2 North America
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Middle East & Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Hebalife International Inc.
14.3.2 NutriSystem Inc.
14.3.3 Weight Watchers International Inc.
14.3.4 eDiets.com
14.3.5 Brunswick Corporation
14.3.6 Ethicon Endo-surgery Inc.
14.3.7 Golds Gym International Inc.
14.3.8 Amer Sports
14.3.9 Technogym S.p.A.
14.3.10 Jenny Craig Inc.
14.3.11 Medtronic Inc.
14.3.12 Kellogg Company
14.3.13 Atkins Nutritionals Inc.
14.3.14 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
14.3.15 Cyber International Inc.
14.3.16 Johnson & Johnson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mw7uk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.