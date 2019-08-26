World Weight Management Market Nears $270 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global weight management market was worth US$ 189.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 269.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



Increasing health awareness among consumers and rising occurrences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, heart attacks etc., are among the key factors driving the global weight management market. Consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and adopting nutritious diets and workout programs to stay healthy and fit.



Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity and overweight is also putting a major strain on the public healthcare budgets across the globe. This has resulted in governments and corporations taking initiatives to reduce the prevalence of overweight and obesity through incentives and wellness programmes.



Other factors driving the global weight management market include increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and dietary habits, technological advancements, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Weight Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Diet

5.4 Market Breakup by Equipment

5.5 Market Breakup by Service

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Diet

6.1 Meals

6.2 Beverages

6.3 Supplements



7 Market Breakup by Equipment

7.1 Fitness Equipment

7.2 Surgical Equipment



8 Market Breakup by Service

8.1 Fitness Centres

8.2 Slimming Centers

8.3 Consultation Services

8.4 Online Weight Loss Services



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Hebalife International Inc.

14.3.2 NutriSystem Inc.

14.3.3 Weight Watchers International Inc.

14.3.4 eDiets.com

14.3.5 Brunswick Corporation

14.3.6 Ethicon Endo-surgery Inc.

14.3.7 Golds Gym International Inc.

14.3.8 Amer Sports

14.3.9 Technogym S.p.A.

14.3.10 Jenny Craig Inc.

14.3.11 Medtronic Inc.

14.3.12 Kellogg Company

14.3.13 Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

14.3.14 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

14.3.15 Cyber International Inc.

14.3.16 Johnson & Johnson



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mw7uk

