World Machine Tools Market Report 2019: Outlook to 2024 by Tool, Technology, End-use Industry, and Region

The global machine tools market was worth US$ 106 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 150 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



Machine tools are used in a number of industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, precision engineering, etc. Continuous expansion in these industries along with the exploration of new oil and gas fields are the primary drivers for market growth.



Moreover, the incorporation of 3D printing technology has aided in minimizing the amount of materials used for producing these tools in recent years. For instance, Yamazaki Mazak, a Japanese machine tool manufacturer, utilizes 3D printing in the production of its CNC machines.



Apart from this, several companies are introducing automation into their manufacturing processes to increase their productivity and meet quality standards. This has led to an increase in their profit margins and positively impacted the regulation of resources.



Besides this, vendors are also using modern design and simulation engineering software to ensure the sturdiness, accuracy and reliability of the machines.



