Byron Stafford and Leading Investment Advisor Sign Business Alliance Agreement

Byron Stafford announced today that has signed a Business Alliance Agreement that will further promote strategic cooperation between the two firms in Asia

SINGAPORE, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Byron Stafford , a professional Asset Manager who provides institutional and individual investors with a broad array of equity and fixed income products designed to meet long-term goals, today announced that the two firms had announced their intent to sign the agreement in later this year in connection with the secondary offering and direct placement of approximately three million shares of Byron Stafford's common stock with the new partner. The name of the Byron Stafford’s partner will be made public at a later date.Under the terms of the agreement, representatives from the two firms will establish steering committees that will meet regularly and work together to address the investment needs of their respective clients globally. The firms will put particular emphasis on Asia including further cooperation in product development and distribution in the countries where the company is not active yet.As part of the agreement, the new partner intends to deliver Byron Stafford's best-in-class investment capabilities to its clients to better help them meet their investment needs. Implementation of Byron Stafford's risk and investment systems is under consideration by the business partner to further strengthen its investment management capabilities.Richard Chow Hswuan, Chairman and CEO of Byron Stafford said “Within less than a year’s time we have been able to successfully expand our Investment Division to offer a full suite of customized business solutions tailored for individuals and partners. This establishment allows us to further drive new proprietary products and technologies into the various markets across the globe.”Byron Stafford is a professional Asset Manager who provides institutional and individual investors with a broad array of equity and fixed income products designed to meet long-term goals. Our clients currently entrust the firm with billions in an investment philosophy designed to deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns via both separately managed account and mutual fund platforms. Byron Stafford was built on the cornerstones of intelligence, experience and conviction that it is believed clients expect from their investment managers. Byron Stafford is as committed to providing clients superior performance today as the day it was founded. It is that unwavering dedication that helps ensure the firm will be around for at least five decades to come.



