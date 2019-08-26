Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Market Forecast to 2024 - Projected to Rise at a CAGR of Approx 9% Over 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Brain Stimulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global deep brain stimulation (DBS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global deep brain stimulation (DBS) market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The frequent occurrence of motor & neurological disorders, along with the growing acceptance of minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Addition to this, the market growth is also receiving a boost owing to the growing geriatric population, coupled with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the DBS procedure, such as improved motor symptoms for a longer period and fewer side effects.



Furthermore, the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and hypertension-induced depression is continuously rising. The DBS is considered crucial in providing therapeutic solutions for such ailments, which is leading to its rapid adoption across the globe.



Additionally, technological advancements such as the incorporation of robot-assisted implantations and multi-target stimulations, along with an increasing focus on research and development (R&D) activities to make it a completely non-invasive procedure is also providing an impetus to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Stimulation Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Stimulation Type

6.1 Subthalamic DBS

6.2 Globus Pallidus DBS

6.3 Thalamic DBS

6.4 Pedunculopontine Nucleus DBS



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

7.2 Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Parkinson's Disease (PD)

8.2 Epilepsy

8.3 Dystonia

8.4 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-user

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3 Neurological Centers

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Boston Scientific

15.3.2 Medtronic

15.3.3 St. Jude Medical

15.3.4 Aleva Neurotherapeutics

15.3.5 Beijing Pins Medical

15.3.6 NeuroPace

15.3.7 Neuro Sigma

15.3.8 ANM Adaptive Neuromodulation

15.3.9 Aleva Neurotherapeutics



