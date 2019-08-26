World Laparotomy Sponges Market by Technology, Sterility, Procedure, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laparotomy Sponges Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laparotomy sponges market was worth US$ 0.75 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1.12 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.



The growing prevalence of abdominal disorders among the geriatric population and an increase in the number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth.

Furthermore, there has been a significant rise in the cases of diseases such as colon cancer, hernia, appendicitis, pancreatitis, peptic ulcers among the masses that have led to a growing need for laparotomy surgeries.

Apart from this, an increasing number of cesarean operations conducted in hospitals and medical centers have also increased the utilization of laparotomy sponges.

Additionally, various innovations in laparotomy sponges, such as the introduction of pads with heat bonded barium sulfate markers and enhanced X-ray visibility, represent another factor influencing the market growth.

Moreover, as laparotomy sponges can be unintentionally retained in the body during operations, manufacturers have developed easily detectable and barcode tagged sponges that can reduce the cases of post-operation retentions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Laparotomy Sponges Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Sterility

5.5 Market Breakup by Procedure

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Radiopaque

6.2 Traditional

6.3 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)



7 Market Breakup by Sterility

7.1 Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

7.2 Non-Sterile Laparotomy Sponges



8 Market Breakup by Procedure

8.1 Pre-Washed Laparotomy Sponge

8.2 Non-Washed Laparotomy Sponge



9 Market Breakup by End-user

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Clinics

9.3 Multispecialty Surgical Centers

9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Medtronic

15.3.2 Owens & Minor

15.3.3 Derma Sciences

15.3.4 Medical Action Industries

15.3.5 AdvaCare Pharma

15.3.6 B. Braun Melsungen

15.3.7 Cardinal Health

15.3.8 Dynarex Corporation

15.3.9 DeRoyal

15.3.10 BSN Medical GmbH

15.3.11 Dukal Corporation

15.3.12 Stryker Corporation



