Global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast (2019-2024)

The global ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The growing inclination of the masses towards interventional medical procedures along with extensive utilization of anti-anginal medications for the treatment of IHD is one of the key factors driving the market growth. IHD drugs are being incorporated in cardiological treatment procedures such as angioplasty, atherectomy and balloon angioplasty to ensure a healthy recovery and prevent relapse in the future.



Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of scheduled administration of these drugs is also creating a significant impact on their demand. Lifestyle habits such as excessive alcohol consumption and smoking along with physical inactiveness are also leading to an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the expanding population of geriatrics around the globe, who are severely prone to heart ailments, is also boosting the demand for IHD drugs.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Disease Class

5.4 Market Breakup by Drug Class

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Disease Class

6.1 Angina Pectoris

6.2 Myocardial Infarction



7 Market Breakup by Drug Class

7.1 Anti-Dyslipidemic Drugs

7.2 Calcium Channel Blockers

7.3 Beta-Blockers

7.4 ACE Inhibitors

7.5 ARBs

7.6 Vasodilators

7.7 Antithrombotic Agents



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AstraZeneca PLC

13.3.2 Bayer AG

13.3.3 Eli Lilly

13.3.4 Novartis

13.3.5 Pfizer Inc.

13.3.6 Sanofi S.A.

13.3.7 Actelion

13.3.8 Baxter International Inc.

13.3.9 Boehringer Ingelheim

13.3.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.3.11 Amgen Inc.

13.3.12 F.Hoffmann-La Roche

13.3.13 GlaxoSmithKline

13.3.14 Merck

13.3.15 Eisai Co. Ltd.



