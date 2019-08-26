Global Oil & Gas Separation Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Breakdown by Technology, Vessel, Product, Application, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Separation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oil and gas separation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global oil and gas separation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The thriving oil and gas industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Significant economic advancements in both developed and emerging nations coupled with the rise in disposable incomes have led to the growing demand for energy across the globe. In order to meet this rapidly escalating demand, there has been a rise in the number of exploratory activities for conventional and non-conventional energy resources.



Furthermore, increasing production of shale gas and oil is also contributing to the demand for oil and gas separators. Additionally, governments of several countries are exploring sustainable options of oil extraction, which is expected to significantly drive the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oil and Gas Separation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Vessel Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology Type

6.1 Gravitational Separation

6.2 Centrifugal Separation

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Vessel Type

7.1 Horizontal

7.2 Vertical

7.3 Spherical



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Two-Phase Separators

8.2 Three-Phase Separators

8.3 Scrubbers

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Onshore

9.2 Offshore

9.3 Refinery

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Frames Group

15.3.2 Honeywell

15.3.3 FMC Technologies

15.3.4 ALFA LAVAL

15.3.5 Halliburton

15.3.6 Schlumberger

15.3.7 ACS Manufacturing

15.3.8 AMACS

15.3.9 CECO Environmental

15.3.10 GEA Westfalia Separator Group



