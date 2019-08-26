Kuwaiti Defense Market Forecast to 2024 - Anticipating a CAGR of 3.69% Over 2019-2024 to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwaiti Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Kuwait maintains one of the highest military spending ratios per capita in the world driven by the country's desire to have an important role to play in international affairs and bilateral relations. Kuwait consistently increased its military and security expenditure over 2015-2019 - following a dip in the year 2014 - aided by revenue generated from oil exports. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states together are forecast to spend over US$100 billion on their defense capabilities for the first time during 2019.



Kuwaiti military and security expenditure, which stood at US$6.6 billion in 2019, registered a CAGR of 9.88% during the historical period. However, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% over the forecast period to reach US$7.7 billion by 2024.

The capital expenditure allocation, which stood at an average of 19.2% during the historical period, is projected to increase at an average of 20.7% during 2020-2024, primarily due to the procurement of missile defense systems, military aircraft, and naval ships. Moreover, the protection of vital infrastructure, territorial disputes with Iraq, and ongoing domestic defense industry building initiatives are expected to drive the country's future defense expenditure.



The combination of post-war economic growth and a strong demand for US products yields many business opportunities for foreign firms in both commercial and defense sectors. Kuwait has no domestic defense production firms and the MoD relies on many foreign firms to meet its defense needs. Air defense systems accounted for the largest share of imports during 2014-2018, for which the US was the biggest supplier. The country also acquired F-18 Hornet fighters, M1A2 main battle tank (MBT), ADVS Desert Chameleon armored personnel carriers (APC), PAC-3 Patriot anti-missiles, and 10 Mark V patrol boats.



Other significant partners include Russia, France, the UAE, and the UK. The country is poised to procure Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets, along with 24 fixed-wing H225m Caracal helicopters and light armored vehicles, in a deal worth US$2.8 billion. Due to these factors, Kuwait's defense imports are expected to increase over the forecast period.



Key Highlights



Kuwait consistently increased its military and security expenditure over 2015-2019 - following a dip in the year 2014 - aided by revenue generated from oil exports. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states together are forecast to spend over US$100 billion on their defense capabilities for the first time during 2019.

The country's defense budget is expected to expand with increases in spending primarily focused on modernizing military force structure and improving readiness in response to continuing regional instability in the Gulf Area. Kuwaiti military and security expenditure, which stood at US$6.6 billion in 2019, registered a CAGR of 9.88% during the historical period.

Reasons to Buy

This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Kuwaiti defense industry market trends for the coming five years.

The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.

Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

A deep qualitative analysis of the Kuwaiti defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, key trends and latest industry contracts.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.1.3. Procurement Programs

3.1.4. Geopolitical, Social and Economic Scenario

3.1.5. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Defense and security expenditure to cumulatively value US$35.8 billion over the forecast period

3.2.2. The border dispute with Iraq, coupled with its military modernization program, will be key factors in driving defense expenditure

3.2.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP to average 4.1% over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure allocation to increase over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Kuwait's homeland security budget is set to increase at a CAGR of 0.84% over the forecast period

3.4.2. Cyber threats, drug trade, and human trafficking will be the key factors to drive homeland security

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Kuwaiti defense expenditure is expected to increase over the forecast period

3.5.2. The country has a relatively low defense budget compared to other Middle Eastern nations

3.5.3. Kuwaiti defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to decrease

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Sectors by Value (US$ Million) - Projections over 2019-2024

3.6.2. Naval Vessels MRO - Corvettes

3.6.3. Airborne C4ISR

3.6.4. Armored Vehicles and MBTs



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Kuwaiti defense industry is import driven

4.1.2. Kuwait imports the majority of its military equipment from the US

4.1.3. Air defense systems, aircraft and missiles to dominate Kuwaiti defense imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Kuwait's defense export market is negligible



5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining power of the supplier: high

5.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyer: medium to high

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: medium

5.1.4. Intensity of rivalry: low to medium

5.1.5. Threat of substitution: high



6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. The Kuwaiti Government does not disclose FDI in the defense industry

6.1.2. Offset policy aids the transfer of advanced technologies and integration into the local economy

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting process

6.2.2. Procurement policy and process

6.2.3. Foreign military sales (FMS) is the preferred entry route

6.2.4. Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) to form joint Military Command, which could be an alternative entry route for foreign OEMs

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. The US dominates the Kuwaiti market, posing challenges to other foreign firms

6.3.2. Scarcity of skilled labor



7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7.1.1. Kuwait Market Share Analysis, 2018

7.1.2. The Kuwaiti defense sector is dominated by foreign competitors

7.2. Key Foreign Companies

7.2.1. Lockheed Martin: Overview

7.2.2. Lockheed Martin: Products and services

7.2.3. Lockheed Martin: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.4. Lockheed Martin: Alliances

7.2.5. Lockheed Martin: Recent contract wins

7.2.6. Lockheed Martin: Financial analysis

7.2.7. Raytheon: Overview

7.2.8. Raytheon: Major products

7.2.9. Raytheon: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.10. Raytheon: Alliances

7.2.11. Raytheon: Contracts

7.2.12. Raytheon: Financial analysis

7.2.13. Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC: Overview

7.2.14. Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.15. Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC: Contracts

7.2.16. Boeing: Overview

7.2.17. Boeing: Products

7.2.18. Boeing: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.19. Boeing: Alliances

7.2.20. Boeing: Contracts

7.2.21. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug: Overview

7.2.22. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug: Products

7.2.23. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.24. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug: Recent contract wins

7.2.25. Airbus Helicopters: Overview

7.2.26. Airbus Helicopters: Products and services

7.2.27. Airbus Helicopters: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.28. Airbus Helicopters: Alliances

7.2.29. Airbus Helicopters: Recent contract wins

7.2.30. General Dynamics: Overview

7.2.31. General Dynamics: Products

7.2.32. General Dynamics: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.33. General Dynamics: Alliances

7.2.34. General Dynamics: Recent contract wins

7.2.35. General Dynamics: financial analysis

7.2.36. Leonardo: Overview

7.2.37. Leonardo: Products and Services

7.2.38. Leonardo-: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.39. Leonardo: Recent contract wins

7.2.40. Leonardo: Financial Analysis



8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

8.1.1. GDP per Capita

8.1.2. Gross Domestic Product

8.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services

8.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services

8.1.5. Gross National Disposable Income (US$ Billion)

8.1.6. LCU per US$ (Period Average)

8.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies

8.1.8. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies as a Percentage GDP

8.1.9. Total Government Cash Surplus/Deficit as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.10. Goods Exports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.11. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.12. Services Imports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.13. Services Exports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.14. Net Foreign Direct Investment

8.1.15. Net Foreign Direct Investment as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi7l1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.