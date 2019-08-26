Global Healthcare, Hygiene & Toiletries Market 2019 - Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Practices Resonate with Consumers, Who are Increasingly Seeking Green Credentials

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends in Healthcare, Hygiene, and Toiletries 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers key trends to watch within the OTC healthcare, hygiene, and toiletries sectors, drawing upon TrendSights framework, insight analysis, innovation intelligence, and product examples.



The report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the main categories in the healthcare, hygiene, and toiletries sectors: OTC healthcare, personal hygiene, oral hygiene, and feminine hygiene.



Innovation trends explored in this research include experiences through texture and fragrance, products made for specific lifestyles, responsible health and hygiene, holistic wellness, and blurring category boundaries.



Key Highlights



Evolutions in texture and fragrance add to multisensory experiences.

Many consumers are receptive to products designed to fit in with their lifestyle habits.

Sustainability and eco-friendly practices resonate with consumers, who are increasingly seeking green credentials.

For toiletries, healthcare, and hygiene products, shoppers are most interested in the quality of the ingredients, with "natural" attributes regarded as conducive to wellness and good health.

Identify how brands can innovate to engage consumers as well as exploring best-in-class innovation examples throughout.

Learn what consumer behavior is driving innovation using the author's latest consumer research.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Consumer Trends: What Behaviors are Influencing Demand for Healthcare, Hygiene, and Toiletries



3. Innovation Trends: How Brands are Responding to Evolving Consumer Needs

Experience Through Texture & Fragrance

Made for Specific Lifestyles

Responsible Health & Hygiene

Holistic Wellness

Blurring Boundaries

4. Future Opportunity



L'Oreal

Unilever

Burt's Bees

Cheeky Wipes

MedTerra

Go Smile

Lush

Bambaw

