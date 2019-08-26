Prepaid Cards Market in China: Outlook to 2024 by Card Type, Purpose, Vertical, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Prepaid Cards Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China prepaid cards market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2013-2018.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the China prepaid cards market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



In China, prepaid cards are widely used across various industry verticals such as corporate institutions, retailers, governments and financial institutions. Currently factors such as increasing awareness, surge in the number of internet users and booming e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the market.



Prepaid cards also work as a tax saving tool for employees. In addition to this, large numbers of internet users, ease of access to prepaid cards and the booming e-commerce industry have also significantly impacted the prepaid cards market in recent years in the country.



Prepaid/stored value cards have become an integral part of the payment market in China and can be used to pay for almost everything. Moreover, increase in awareness and convenience of these cards enhance the adoption of prepaid cards in the region.



Growth in unbanked and underbanked population and emergence of new applications are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.



