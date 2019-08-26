Top Trends in the Global Chocolate, Confectionery, and Desserts Market, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends in Chocolate, Confectionery, and Desserts 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the chocolate, confectionery, and desserts sector. Trends include sugar reduction, free-from products, new textures, and novelty flavors.



Concerns around sugar and artificial ingredients, alongside general boredom and a growing need for indulgence, are driving consumers away from carbonates and juices, towards healthier choices such as bottled water, RTD coffee and tea, and functional options (e.g. energy).



As sugar taxation becomes more prevalent globally, pressure continues to mount on manufacturers to develop healthy yet exciting drinks to reignite the category and re-engage with consumers. This report identifies several key trends and opportunities to help overcome these challenges.



Key Highlights



Bulk ice cream brands' exploration of the free-from consumer trend has made them more attractive to shoppers with health concerns, and this market is hence expected to soar in value and volume in the next five years.

Although it is a smaller market, sugar-free confectionery brands have aligned themselves well with the consumer need for natural flavors, boosting their sales value and volume.

Brands have delved into premiumizing chocolate and diversifying its flavors, which explains the predicted the gradual increase in market growth.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Consumer Trends: What Behaviors are Influencing Demand for Chocolate, Confectionery and Desserts



3. Innovation Trends: How Brands are Responding to Evolving Consumer Needs

Sugar Reduction

Photo-friendly treats

Free-from products

Exploring new Textures

Novelty flavors

4. Looking Ahead: Future Innovation Opportunities in Chocolate, Confectionery and Desserts



