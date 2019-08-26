Global Waste Paper Recycling Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Paper is a precious ecological commodity. Rapidly declining forests have compelled us to use it in a more sustainable way. This socio-economic effort has given rise to a thriving Global Waste Paper Recycling Market. The process of recycling this declining commodity involves combining used paper with water and chemicals to create a mixture which is then heated and broken down into a mush of cellulose called pulp. It is finally cleaned, de-inked, bleached, mixed with water and dried to produce recycled paper.

A report by Global Info Research titled - “Global Waste Paper Recycling Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides crucial market insight into the thriving market of recycled paper. The worldwide market for Waste Paper Recycling is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.0% over the next five years. The total market value will thus reach US$49.90 billion in 2024, rising significantly from US$ 41.70 billion in 2019 as per the report.

Segment Analysis

Global Info Research in its report further classifies the Global Waste Paper Recycling Market into segments based on manufacturers, type, application and region.

Some of the key manufacturers of recycled plastic examined in the report are: Republic Services, Perlen Papier, Cascades Recovery, DS Smith, Remondis, Huanjia Group, Northern International, China Recycling Development,. Sonoco Recycling, Global Wastepaper Recyclers, Hanna Paper Recycling, Veolia Environment, International Paper, Kokusai Pulp and Paper, Heinzel Group, WASCO, ST Paper Resources, Shandong Century Sunshine and Tianjin Wuchan

Waste Paper Recycling Market by type includes: Corrugated Cardboard, Newspapers, Magazines, White Office Paper and Mixed Paper

Waste Paper Recycling Market in terms of Application constitutes - Wrapping Paper, Printing-and-Writing Paper and Others.

By region, the Waste Paper Recycling Market has been analyzed across Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe.

Regional Analysis

A crisp, region-wise analysis in the report published by Global Info Research enumerates Global Waste Paper Recycling Market trends for countries across regions for the period 2019-2024. North America includes the US, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. South America includes Brazil, Argentina,,Venezuela,Chile and Colombia. Asia-Pacific includes economies such as China, India, Japan, Korea, ASEAN and Australia. Major markets in the Middle-East and Africa region are Egypt, UAE, RSA, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Bahrain. Europe includes massive markets such as UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Belgium.

The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) is the largest consumer of recycled paper with a market share of over 64 percent. China alone accounts for over 35 percent of global recycled paper consumption.

