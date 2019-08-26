Diet Drink Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global diet drink market is slated to acquire a substantial market valuation over the assessment period, at a notable CAGR. This growth can be attributed to several factors that have a significant impact on the market. These factors include the rising prevalence of diseases that are being fuelled by the sedentary, modern lifestyle of consumers, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, among others. The alarming rise in prevalence is leading consumers to adopt healthier lifestyles, thus increasing the demand for organic, healthy, sugar-free, and diet-related food and beverage products. Moreover, the increasing disposable of consumers in developed and developing countries is driving the growth f the global diet drink market, since it has increased the product affordability. Diet beverages are produced with low-calorie content; thus, there is a demand from consumers for diet drinks that can be consumed as meal replacements. Governments are also encouraging consumers towards healthier lifestyles in order to reduce the prevalence of diseases, especially since obesity in children has increased alarmingly over the past few years. These factors are proving favorable for the global diet drink market and are expected to contribute considerably towards the market growth over the review period.

Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the diet drinks market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report consists of the companies in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Additionally, the report also includes significant strategic developments of the market such as partnerships, new product launch, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the North American regional market for diet drinks is the largest region globally, in terms of value. It is also slated to acquire the largest market share over the review period, owing to the established food and beverage industry in the region, with the presence of leading market players investing extensively towards research and development projects, product innovation and enhancing revenue generation. Moreover, the work culture in the region has led to the sedentary lifestyle of consumers, leading to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders such as high blood pressure. Moreover, the high per capita income in North America, especially in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada is also expected to contribute substantially towards the diet drink market share from the region over the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific is also a significant region in terms of value in the global diet drinks market and is expected to account for the highest growth rate over the review period. The changing economic dynamics in the region, especially in developing countries such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, among others, have improved the food and beverage industry tenfold. This has led to market players focusing on changing consumer habits, which is expected to increase the adoption of dietary food and beverage products, including diet drinks over the review period. The increasing shift towards healthier lifestyle, the increasing per capita income of consumers, along with the availability of good quality products in the market are fuelling the market growth over the review period. The vast scope of opportunities offered by the asia pacific region is estimated to attract foreign investment and global market players to expand their business in Asia Pacific. This trend is expected to contribute significantly over the assessment period.

