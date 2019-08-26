Electrical Steel Market Estimated to reach nearly 24 Million Tons by 2026; Expansion in Automotive Industry to Play Important Role in Market Growth - TMR

Global Electrical Steel Market Revenue to be valued around US$35 Bn by 2026, Noted TMR

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric steel or laminate steel market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the coming years, due to increasing demand in the automotive industry. Growth in urbanization, and development in infrastructure across developing nations is foreseen to help the electrical steel market to grow. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global electrical steel market is prognosticated to register a steady CAGR of 6% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace, and is likely to be valued around US$35 Bn by the end of 2026.

Increased Demand to Reduce Loss of Energy to Stimulate Market Growth for Electrical Steel

Increasing investments in infrastructural growth has turned out to be a leading factors stimulating the demand for electrical steel market. Electrical steel is also used widely in power sector, high-speed automobiles, and transformers. The properties like improve deficiency, decrease energy loss, hysteresis loss, and reduced emission of carbon dioxide in vehicles are the fortifying aspects which are contributing in the market growth across the globe.

The loss of electrical energy because of hysteresis is very high, and costs too much on the pocket, especially when utilized in electrical gadgets, which is likely to affect the working of steel, adversely. As a result, electrical steel is used, because of their exceptional properties such as better magnetic properties, permeability, longevity, and strong power density. This factor is a key contributor in the global market growth. Besides, increasing spending ability of the consumers, rising disposable income in developing nations, and advancement in technology is additionally foreseen to propel the growth of electrical steel market in the coming years.

Rising Disposable Income among People to Act As an Advantage in Market Development

Owing to surge in disposable income among the masses, along with increased consumption of electricity is boosting the growth in electrical steel market, across the globe. Governments of various nations are also imposing regulations to reduce carbon footprints, which refers to the usage of transformers. This has stimulated the growth in electrical steel market, due to its improved properties along with manufacturing efficient cores.

Electrical steel improves productivity and decreases misfortunes in numerous applications; notwithstanding, its attractive properties are inadequate to meet the mind boggling prerequisites of efficiency and exactness and proficiency. Nickel iron composites offer smarter and more accurate solutions than electrical steel. They are perfect substitutes for electrical steel. Nickel iron combinations assume a significant job in the making of sensors, motor, and relays laminations. They additionally offer improved magnetic induction and permeability than electrical steel. Consequently, surge in popularity of alloys of nickel and iron in electro-specialized applications is anticipated to hinder the electrical steel market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Rising Popularity in Automotive Industry

As of now, nations in Asia Pacific rule the electrical steel market regarding year-on-year due to rising popularity for electrical steel based products. In 2017, Asia Pacific comprised about 55% share of the global electrical steel market. The market in the region is relied upon to extend at a noteworthy CAGR in the upcoming years, because of the development in automobile and construction industry, along with the emergence of important players in mentioned region.

The global electrical steel market is expected to emerge highly competitive. Important players lead the market. The players operating in the electrical steel market are Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Shagang Group Inc., SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), ArcelorMittal, Baosteel Group (Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited), and Ansteel Group Corporation.

Electrical Steel Market: Type

Grain Oriented

Non-grain Oriented

Electrical Steel Market: Application

Transformer

Inductor

Motor Rotor Stator Others

Others

Electrical Steel Market: End User

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy

Household Appliances

Others

Electrical Steel Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



