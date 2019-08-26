Tonic Water 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Tonic water (Indian tonic water) refers to a carbonated soft drink with dissolved quinine. Initially used as a preventive measure against vector-borne diseases, tonic water with relatively lower quinine content is widely consumed for its unique bitter flavor. It is also used in cocktails such as Gin and Tonic.

The latest report from Global Info Research suggests that the Global Tonic Water Market is expected to post a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2019 to 2024. The total market value is slated to increase from US$ 530 million in 2019 to US$ 850 million in 2024

Segment Analysis

A comprehensive segment-wise analysis of the Global Tonic Water Market, as conducted by Global Info Research categorizes the Tonic Water industry based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major manufacturers of the commodity are: Nestlé, Shasta Tonic Water, Bradleys Tonic, Fentimans, Fever Tree, Dr Pepper Snapple, Sodastream, Watson Group, 1724 Tonic Water, Jack Rudy Cocktail, Johnstonic, Seagram's, Whole Foods, Q Drinks, Thomas Henry, Haber's Tonic Syrup, El Guapo, Bermondsey Tonic Water, Hansen's and more.

By type, the Global Tonic Water Market is categorized into: Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water and Slimline Tonic Water.

The market can be segmented on the basis of Application (sales platforms) into Supermarkets,

Online Retailers and Others

Categorization on the basis of geographical location includes regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe

Regional Analysis

A thorough region-wise (which includes country-wise analysis) analysis also features in the report by Global Info Research. North America includes economies such as the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. South America includes Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia and Chile. Asia-Pacific includes emerging markets such as China, India, Japan, Korea, South Asian Nations and Australia. Major Players in the Middle-East and Africa region are Egypt, UAE, RSA, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Iran and Bahrain. Europe includes massive markets such as UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the rest of the European Union.

