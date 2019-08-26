World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers appointed as International Director of OPAD for Civility and Honor Programs

Dr. Clyde Rivers receives Appointment from OPAD Dr. Peter Kamara, Dr. Clyde Rivers, Ambassador Carlos Garcia

International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Director of OPAD for Civility and Honor Programs

I am deeply honored to a part of OPED as they are truly making a difference by touching and changing the lives of people through eradication of poverty around the world.” — Dr Clyde Rivers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 21st. 2019 at the headquarters of OPAD, International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Director of OPAD for Civility and Honor Programs.OPAD the Organization for Poverty Alleviation and Development is one of the world’s leading organizations in Poverty eradication, Dr. Clyde Rivers is the International Spokesman for World Civility as well as founder and President of I Change Nations the World Largest Culture of honor system in the world. This organization looks for the best people and organizations that change people’s lives for the better.This official appointment was presented by the President and CEO of OPAD United Nations/USA, Asia,LatinAmerica and the Caribbean States. Ambassador. Carlos Garcia a world diplomat with over 18 years of experience at the United Nations and Dr. Peter Kamara, the Global Vice President of OPAD from Sweden. The aim of this organization is to help create equitable society free from Human suffering.To bring the element of civility and creating a culture of honor for this great organization that will recognizes the top humanitarians in the world. Individuals that have created organization and program that are eradicating poverty need to be recognized for such efforts. It’s individuals and organizations with a heart and Vision to see this world become a better place that will make this world a better place.According to Global Vice President of OPED Dr. Peter Kamara “ I believe that Dr. Clyde Rivers is one of the missing links needed at OPED to provide many of the solutions to the problems facing poverty and development around the world. We believe in what you do and we want to thank that you are a part of us, we want to thank God too that he make it possible for you to be here and that you really want to work towards ending poverty through OPAD.”Ambassador Dr. Carlos E. Garcia, President & CEO for OPAD UN|USA, ASIA, Latin America & the Caribbean states “I believe that there are Champions that need to be recognized as heroes, that’s the reason why we need to include the culture of honor and you are the person who have been promoting and working in this field for several years. Now you have joined forces with OPAD’s efforts to bring this all over the world to empower people to sustain working on the goals.”Dr. Clyde Rivers states “ I am deeply honored to a part of OPED as they are truly making a difference by touching and changing the lives of people through eradication of poverty around the world.”Dr. Rivers brings awareness of “World Civility” as a way forward in the areas of economics and development to the nation and the world. He is the Spokesperson for World Civility Day and the Co-Founder of the Golden Rule Civility Initiative. Dr. Rivers is known for promoting Civility throughout the world. He advises, “if you do not have civility you will never have business development.”Dr. Clyde Rivers,is the founder of I Change Nations, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. Dr. Rivers also received this prestigious award in 2017. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is given to those outstanding citizens who volunteer over 4,000 hours of service to the nation. In 2017 Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Dr Rivers has honored some of the following presidents to help bring peace and honor around the world, They include but are not limited to: President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peoplePresident Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.



