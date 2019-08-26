Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Technology Trend,Marketing Strategy,Application,Regional Growth,Size,Share,Forecast

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Global Recruitment & Staffing Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment and staffing is the process of hiring eligible candidates in the organization or company for specific positions. In management, the meaning of recruitment and staffing is an operation of recruiting the employees by evaluating their skills, knowledge and then offering them specific job roles accordingly. In 2018, the global Recruitment & Staffing market size was xy million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The Recruitment & Staffing market has been explored in segments. Components, type, and distribution channel are some of the areas where the market has been studied. The regional outlook section specifically mentions the progress of the Recruitment & Staffing market. Clients can identify several windows that allow the regional markets to vent out, registering impressive revenues.

Top Key players

Randstad

Adecco

Allegis

Hays

Kelly Services

Manpower Group

Robert Half International

TeamLease

Insperity

Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd

ABC Consultants

Global InnovSource

IKYA Human Capital

Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent Placement

Contract Staffing

Payroll Administration

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial and Legal Sector

Medical and Science Sector

Engineering and Technical Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Recruitment & Staffing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Recruitment & Staffing development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

