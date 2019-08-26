Moving Forward Towards Well-Connected Places to Trigger Growth in the Connected Home Devices Market - AI to Redefine the Connected Home Experience – TMR

With Smart Homes Becoming the Trend in Realty Sector Demand for Connected Home Devices to Grow in Future, TMR Study

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report pertaining to the global connected home devices market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global connected home devices market is expected to reach ~ US$ 157 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 12.0% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global connected home devices market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Growing Popularity of Hybrid Technology Driving the Global Connected Home Devices Market



In terms of technology, the global connected home devices market has been segmented into device-based, mobile, and hybrid.

The hybrid segment is anticipated to dominate the connected home devices market during the forecast period, with the rise in the adoption of smart products and equipment that are controlled through mobile apps, smart devices, and web platforms.

Furthermore, the adoption of the hybrid technology gives an additional advantage over mobile and device-based technologies, as customers can control smart home devices by using any of the two platforms, i.e. mobile application or web application.

Moreover, the device-based technology segment is also anticipated to hold a considerable share of the global connected home devices market during the forecast period. In the era of digitization, people are getting attracted toward the use of smart products and equipment that can be controlled through smart devices such as smart speakers that are connected to Internet. Hence, in order to make life comfortable, device-based technology is increasingly being adopted across the globe to control connected home devices.

The hybrid technology segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2027 in the connected home devices market. The device-based technology segment is also anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the connected home devices market during the forecast period.

Entertainment Segment to Account for a Leading Share of the Global Connected Home Devices Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global connected home devices market in terms of product (lighting, entertainment, security systems, smart thermostats, and others) and technology (device-based, mobile, and hybrid). The connected home devices market has also been segmented based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

Among the products, the entertainment segment accounted for a leading share of the global connected home devices market in 2019. The segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the global connected home devices market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the security systems segment is also gaining traction, owing to the need for safety and security of residential and commercial buildings. This factor is anticipated to boost the demand for security systems used in connected home devices.

North America to be a Highly Lucrative Region for Connected Home Devices



North America is witnessing increasing penetration of smart speakers, especially in the U.S. and Canada, owing to increasing awareness about smart speakers and dependability of a majority of households on them. Moreover, the replacement of existing traditional home control products and devices such as thermostats with smart products and devices is increasing at a rapid rate, which is anticipated to be a major factor fueling the connected home devices market in North America.

Furthermore, with significant investments in the development of security systems and lighting products, security systems and lighting segments of the North America connected home devices market are anticipated to witness prominent growth, expanding at high CAGRs during the forecast period.

Moreover, the smart thermostats segment in the connected home devices market is anticipated to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to the integration of voice assistant and local host capabilities to control selected home appliances.

Investments by Key Players to Boost Connected Home Devices Market

The report provides profiles of the leading players operating in the global connected home devices market. These include Phillips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Analog Devices, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, Sony Corporation, AB Electrolux, Johnson Controls, and United Technologies.

In January 2018, Sony Corporation and Lenovo collaborated with Google for smart speaker solutions with tablet-like screens.

Analog Devices, Inc. invests large amounts of financial (monetary capital) and non-financial resources (intellectual capital, product support, and infrastructure) in R&D activities. In 2017, the R&D expenses of the company amounted to US$ 968.6 Mn, up from US$ 653.8 Mn in 2016.

The global connected home devices market has been segmented as below:

Product

Lighting Bulbs Fixtures

Entertainment Speakers Television Others

Security Systems Security Cameras Locks Alarm Systems

Smart Thermostats

Others (Kitchen Appliances, Smart Plugs, Smart Curtains, Doorbells, etc.)

Technology

Device-based

Mobile

Hybrid

