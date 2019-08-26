"Give Me Liberty" Los Angeles Film Premiere's at Laemmle's Ahyra Fine Arts Theatre

Give Me Liberty met with rave reviews at Sundance and Cannes Film Festivals 2019, New York Times, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter all praise this film.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: GPR – (323) 799-6266Email: Gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com“GIVE ME LIBERTY” LOS ANGELES FILM PREMIERE AT LAEMMLE’S AHYRA FINE ARTS THEATER“Give Me Liberty” is set to premiere at Laemmle’s Ahyra Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles, Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at 7:30PM. The critically acclaimed film premiered at and opened the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, also the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where it was received with an over 10-minute standing ovation. “Give Me Liberty” is currently playing in Film Festivals around the world including but not limited to, Sarajevo, Berlin, London, Melbourne, and Jerusalem—where it won the Spirit of Freedom Award for Best Feature Film. The film opened in Russia on 100 screens and in France on 84 screens where the “Give Me Liberty” posters lined the Champs Elysees. It is the first feature film to receive the prestigious Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authenticity for inclusion of people with disabilities, and is supported by Easter Seals on its national platform. The premiere in Los Angeles will be followed by a special Q&A Moderated by Areva Martin, Founder of the Special Needs Network, CNN Commentator and Mark Olsen, LA Times Film Critic.The film features and includes a cast with some disabled individuals and stars, “Lauren “Lolo” Spencer” who was diagnosed at the age of 14 with ALS. According to the New York Times Give Me Liberty is, “HILARIOUS, DELIGHTFULLY, UNPREDICTABLE, while Variety said, “A BOISTEROUS, FREEWHEELING JOYRIDE”. RogerEbert.com called it, “ELECTRIC. A FRESH ALL-AMERICAN CROWD-PLEASER”, while The Hollywood Reporter said it’s, “EXHILARATING! ONE OF THE BEST OF SUNDANCE, and these are just a few of the worldwide reviews garnered by this incredible cast thus far, which makes it a “MUST SEE”.Director/Writer Kirill Mikhanovsky known for his “Sonhos de Peixe” (2006) said, “Having ‘Give Me Liberty’ open nationwide and Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer’s performance recognized unanimously as revolutionary, is a testament to the American Dream in action.” Additionally, the film’s Writer/Producer, Alice Austen stated, “At different stages, industry executives labeled ‘Give Me Liberty’ as uncastable, unproduceable, unmarketable, and unreleaseable, but festival audiences kept telling us that this is the film everyone in America should see now. We applaud the vision and audacity of Music Box for bringing this film to the American people”.Tickets for the “Give Me Liberty” Los Angeles Premiere can be purchased at https://www.laemmle.com/theaters/purchase/32221/3753098 . For more information or interviews with Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Writer/Producer, Alice Austen or Director/Writer, Kirill Mikhanovsky please contact Gail Gibson, Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266 or visit www.gibsonpublicrelations.com , Email: gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com View the film’s trailer at https://youtu.be.be/YR8nVCExVo4 # # #

Give Me Liberty US Trailer



