David Arquette The Wheel Poster

A biotech military corporation promises paraplegic inmate Matt Mills his legs back for volunteering in a nano experiment – but in 'The Wheel' no one survives

It was just a wonderful script, really entertaining, kind of creepy and full of wonderful twists” — David Arquette

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANNOUNCING -- Q&A Screenings of Sci-fi Australian Movie THE WHEEL in Sydney and Melbourne.SYNOPSISSometime in the near future, in a world where governments and organizations blur the line between national security and ethical behavior, paraplegic prison inmate Matt Mills meets “The Board” of Satoshi-Telefair Industries, who thank him for joining the Program. Under pressure and with a promise to make him walk again, Mills agrees to volunteer. He is injected with a synthetic nanomaterial (N-B2C4B) and suffocated, only to wake up alone in a steel cell, with restored use of his legs – in the first spoke of an experimental apparatus - THE WHEEL. ( Movie Website MELBOURNEMonday 2 September 20196.45 Lido Cinema, Hawthorn, MELBOURNEQ&A with director Dee Mclachlan, and Reg Roordink (Stunt Coordinator).SYDNEYWednesday 4 September 20196.45 Ritz Cinema, Randwick, SYDNEYQ&A with director Dee Mclachlan, and Special Guest Walt Missingham (Sydney).CASTDavid Arquette, Jackson Gallagher, Kendal RaeDIRECTORDee McLachlanPRODUCERS - SUNJIVE STUDIOSSilvio Salom, Veronica SiveABOUT THE CASTDavid Arquette is an actor, film director, producer, screenwriter, fashion designer, and former professional wrestler. A member of the Arquette acting family, David’s major break came when he was cast in Wes Craven’s hugely successful slasher flick ‘Scream’. David’s greatest performances and reviews have come for his indie films such as ‘Johns’, ‘Dream with the Fishes’ and ‘The Grey Zone’. He made his directorial debut with ‘The Tripper’.Jackson Gallagher studied in New York at the Stella Adler Conservatory. He starred in the horror film ‘Patrick’ alongside Rachel Griffiths. Jackson then joined the cast of popular drama series ‘Home & Away’, ‘The Doctor Blake Mysteries’ and ‘Please Like Me’.Kendal Rae at 17 was cast in the TV series ‘The Shak’ filming over 500 episodes, before going on to roles in ‘Neighbours’ and ‘Laid’. Her other credits include ‘2Broke Girls’, ‘The Shannara Chronicles’, ‘Mixology’ and feature film ‘Life’, opposite Robert Pattinson and psychological thriller ‘Out of The Shadows’.WRITERJames S Abrams"Mills is a human lab-rat, part of the Future Soldier Initiative, a clandestine operation redesigning the human species on behalf of the military. Neuroscientists, Dr Emmett Snyder and Dr Allison Turner, control Mills’ life. A series of assailants inflict a multitude of damage to Mills’ body and torment his mind, yet the synthetic nanomaterial not only restores his damaged organs, it re-engineers his physical strength. The experiment might be designed to kill, but Mills is determined to survive – and get back to his only daughter."

The Wheel Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.