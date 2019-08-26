Grant Cardone Identifies the # 1 Worst Investment Mistake Anyone Can Make

Cardone Capital

Grant Cardone of Cardone Capital debunks the myths surrounding home ownership.

Houses weren’t built for people, they were built for banks. People are being lied to when they’re told a house is a good investment.” — Grant Cardone

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardone Capital founder, Grant Cardone, has the inside scoop when it comes to the accumulation of wealth. A New York Times bestselling author and the world’s top sales trainer, Cardone is an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. As a revered and valuable resource for people of all ages and walks of life, he was named number one of the "25 Marketing Influencers to Watch in 2017" by Forbes Magazine.

When Cardone speaks, people listen.

And when it comes to the topic of investing, he has a lot to say.

In a recently released YouTube video, Cardone aired his views on ‘The Worst Investment You Can Ever Make.’

“They won't teach you this stuff in school,” says Cardone, “But here's the brutal truth about single-family homes...and the reason I started www.cardonecapital.com.”

“Houses weren’t built for people, they were built for banks,” Cardone explains. “People are being lied to when they’re told a house is a good investment. A house is actually the worst investment you could ever make, for one good reason…you have to pay the house; the house doesn’t pay you. And if it doesn’t pay you, it’s not a good investment.”

Cardone firmly believes that although home ownership is a bad investment, multifamily real estate investing is the ultimate way for everyday investors to become wealthy. Cardone Capital offers accredited and non-accredited fund opportunities with cutting-edge approaches that are changing the face of the industry. The initial down payment can be relatively small, and, unlike with home ownership, investors start to see a passive income within 30 to 90 days.

For more information about exciting investment opportunities available through Cardone Capital, visit the company’s website at https://cardonecapital.com.

About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire, and manage income-producing properties in quality grade locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions, while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 5,500 units with a total value of $1.2 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

To find out more, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.

