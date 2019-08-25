Ayur Mandala brings 5,000-year-old healing secrets to life

Ayur Mandala Dubai Ayur Mandala Dubai Packages Ayur Mandala Logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayurveda can be considered a real blessing in our world of physical, mental and emotional disturbance. Authentic, pure and unadulterated ayurvedic treatments, they are a replica of ancient Indian remedies. As the largest Ayurvedic centre in Dubai, Ayur Mandala is a haven of healing where you can relax, rejuvenate, restore, refresh and give your body and mind the balance they deserve as treatments are customized too.

So, what exactly is Ayurveda? Quite simply, it is an herbal and natural healthcare system that taps into the healing powers of exotic herbs, oils, diet and massage therapies. Unlike other treatments, Ayur Mandala takes a holistic and ‘integrated’ healthcare approach. This in effect means focusing on the whole person – physical, emotional and spiritual. This approach helps to establish balance and revitalise the body at a deeper level. Interestingly, Ayur Mandala believes that the human body has the innate ability to heal itself and ayurveda helps that process.

Dr Jayalakshmi, Dubai Health Authority licensed Ayurveda Practitioner, (Medical Director of Ayur Mandala) was quick to explain “Contrary to other systems we take a preventative approach to healing, addressing the root cause of the problems and not just the symptoms. Ayurveda is also known to be the most effective system to detoxify the body. What’s more, we treat very patient on a one-to-one basis because everybody is different. In addition, all our treatments are individualised and completely safe.”

The Centre has a range of exciting treatments. Prominent among them is Pancha Karma which not only detoxifies the body but rejuvenates it too by strengthening the immune system and restores balance. Other customers prefer Shirodhara, the full body massage treatment with warm herb-infused oils poured in a continuous stream on the forehead.

For the more adventurous there’s Nasyam. This procedure involves purifying the nasal passages by pouring medicated oils into the nostrils. The results will surprise you! Or you might fancy the Mukahalepanam (if you can pronounce the name) skin protection therapy. It’s ok if you don’t because the amazing facial results is all that matters. There’s an extensive menu of treatments and affordable packages too. Come and talk to us.

And here’s good news for parents -- the treatments are particularly effective for infants and children, so they get a healthy start in life. Among the multitude of benefits are: activating bonding hormone between mother and baby, promoting healthy and nourished skin, strengthening the baby’s immune system, helping baby’s digestion and bowel movements, encouraging sound sleep (great news for mothers). Come and have a little baby talk with one of our consultants who will highlight other interesting benefits.

It’s time you made intelligent choices about your heath. It’s up to you to take control of your life and discover the proven healing powers of age-old Ayurveda remedies. Ayurveda is waiting to bring out a healthier and better version of you.

About Ayur Mandala

Ayur Mandala is the biggest Ayurveda center in the UAE, established in 2017, as a completely new concept of a holistic center offering authentic Ayurveda treatments and physiotherapy. Ayur Mandala offers a variety of treatments to achieve wholeness and has a comprehensively equipped fitness center available for exercise, rehabilitation and complete well-being.

The center’s expert doctors provide the best personalized care and a unique healing experience through different practices that incorporate both physical and mental health. The center’s physiotherapists employ a hands-on manual therapy approach to reduce pain and restore movement coupled with a strong focus on rehabilitation to prevent recurrence and to optimise performance in all your deeds.

Ayur Mandala delivers authentic Ayurvedic treatment and therapies to correct postural imbalances, women’s health issues and all kinds of chronic diseases and conditions.



