TRESTLE—A DELICIOUS, CONVENIENT NEW WAY TO BREW FOR AEROPRESS FROM CAFFEWERKS

OLYMPIA , WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRESTLE—A DELICIOUS, CONVENIENT NEW WAY TO BREW FOR AEROPRESS FROM CAFFEWERKSOlympia, Washington USA (August 26) Meet Trestle — the new coffee capsule adapter for the Aeropress coffee brewer, created by Caffewerks, an innovative coffee company focused on design, branding, and original inventions. A first-of-its-kind device, Trestle fuses the usability of K-cup coffee capsules with the simple and portable Aeropress Coffee Brewer. The goal is to facilitate convenience and reliability with a low packing footprint, perfect for coffee brewing on the go — wherever you are.Trestle bridges the gap between the Aeropress coffee maker and the popular K-cup capsule system, focusing on ease of use and convenience for busy beverage lovers. With Trestle, people have one device capable of making a wide range of beverages, from various coffee roasts to hot cocoa, teas and ciders. If it fits in a K-cup, it works great with Trestle.Caffewerks' invention is deceptively simple: Trestle’s innovative use of the standard one-way brew valve allows for the user to have full saturation of the K-cup before brewing begins. Simply attach Trestle to the top of the Aeropress, insert the K-cup of choice, then add hot water and brew. The process is easy, clean, repeatable, and effortlessly convenient — a true adaptation of the versatile and beloved Aeropress brewing device.With over 30 years in the coffee industry, Caffewerks has built, launched and created many products and companies, including the Spinjet Pitcher Rinser and the online webstore Espresso Parts. Part of a multi-year design and testing process, Trestle is Caffewerks' first crowdfunding campaign and the company is excited to launch a product in this way, involving peers and customers in the process from start to finish.“I have always liked creating coffee-brewing products,” says inventor and Caffewerks co-founder Terry Ziniewicz. “This project is the result of input and feedback from coffee professionals and product designers from around the world. The idea was simple and the results are delicious.”Trestle launches on Kickstarter on Aug. 22, 2019, with a goal of raising $20,000 to fund the tooling and the first minimum order of the product. Trestle will be shipping out to backers March 2020. To learn much more about the design and implementation of Trestle and to check out videos and photos of Caffewerks' new brewer in action, please visit the official Kickstarter page: https://tinyurl.com/y4tjsrm4 About Caffewerks:Caffewerks is an innovative coffee company focused on design, branding, and original inventions. Founded by the father-daughter team of Terry Ziniewicz and Sara Michelman, Caffewerks draws on decades of experience in the specialty coffee industry to help push today’s culture forward. From inventions and design collaborations to preventative maintenance solutions, cafe design, branding and operations consultation, Caffewerks makes coffee work.Original logo design work by Zach Perkins for CaffewerksOriginal Kickstarter video production by Rako MediaIndustrial design by Morgan MisekProduct Development by Terry ZiniewiczBrand concept by Sara MichelmanContact: info@caffewerks.com

