Fantasy Sports Market Estimated to grow at 13.2% to reach $33200 Mn by 2025-Key Insights on Revenue (Value), Potential Application, Economic Fluctuations, Growth Rate and Future Trends: Orbis Research

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, Aug. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy sport is a type of online game where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players' players in actual games. This performance is converted into points that are compiled and totaled according to a roster selected by each fantasy team's manager. These point systems can be simple enough to be manually calculated by a "league commissioner" who coordinates and manages the overall league, or points can be compiled and calculated using computers tracking actual results of the professional sport. In fantasy sports, team owners draft, trade and cut (drop) players, analogously to real sports .

The fantasy sports market is moderately fragmented and can become more fragmented throughout the forecast period. Thanks to the presence of many international and regional fantasy sports app corporations. Most of the established fantasy sports websites are centered on introducing new innovative platforms that mix the potential of fantasy apps and blockchain technology, so as to achieve higher fantasy sports market share. By providing an entire analysis of the market's competitive landscape and with relevant data on the product offered by the businesses, this fantasy sports business analysis report can aid purchasers to spot new growth opportunities and style new growth ways.

Increasing strategic collaborations and partnerships with numerous stakeholders, growing advertising and selling pay, and rising interest of millennia are the most important factors chargeable for the multiplied growth of the worldwide fantasy sports market.

Key market players listed in the report are FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, ESPN, CBS, NFL Fantasy, Fox Sports Fantasy Football, MyFantasyLeague, Bovada, Sportech, Fantrax, StarsDraft, Fantasy Feud, and Ballr

A major issue driving the expansion of the fantasy sports business is the rise in the variety of sporting events across the globe. The urge to participate in an exceedingly sport event instead of read it's raised the bar of the market considerably. Technological advancements, plus the provision of streaming partners, are driving the fantasy sports market.

America is the largest production of Fantasy Sports, the revenue market share over 58% in 2017, the second largest area in the world is Europe, and revenue market is about 14% in 2017.

In 2018, the global Fantasy Sports market size was 13900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Fantasy Sports market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Fantasy Football, Fantasy Hocky, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Soccer, Fantasy Basketball, Fantasy Car Racing, and Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into Individual Competition and Team Competition

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fantasy Sports market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fantasy Sports market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fantasy Sports manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fantasy Sports with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Fantasy Sports submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

