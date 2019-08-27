Russell Simmons' Long Time Right Hand Simone Reyes Releases Debut Music Video - and it's not Hip Hop, its Country!
Raised on Hip Hop by The Godfather himself, Russell Simmons, Simone Reyes debuts video for the country single," I'm Ready" - a song about self-empowerment.
When Simmons took an extended leave to Bali to write his auto-biography, Reyes finally had the opportunity to focus on her own passion- writing music and working with songwriters who wrote songs that resonated with her own life experience. Reyes will release her debut country music video, " I'm Ready" today with the single available for streaming on all platforms in one week. Reyes said, " When I first nervously shared my first music video with Russell he was flabbergasted. He immediately shared it with all his friends saying Simone can sing! really sing! Can you believe it?!? " Reyes hopes that the song/video, given its empowering lyrics and storyline will inspire everyone, especially women, to go after their dreams, never limit themselves by believing dreams have an expiration date and encourage them to let their voices be heard.
Reyes' debut video for the song, " I'm Ready," showcases some of Nashville's most sought after musicians such as Gary Morse, Steve Brewster, Chad Watson, Skip Edwards and Molly Rocklind and was written by Nashville's Mason Douglas and Bill DiLuigi (Slayhound Music/888 King Music -SESAC). The video was directed by Kerry Porter of FrontMan Media. The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Al Bonhomme and will be available on all streaming platforms on August 31, 2019.
Simone Reyes' debut video for single " I'm Ready"
