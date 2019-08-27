Russell Simmons' Long Time Right Hand Simone Reyes Releases Debut Music Video - and it's not Hip Hip, its Country!

Simone Reyes' debut single/video for " I'm Ready" Simone Reyes releases debut country single Simone Reyes releases debut country single - I'm Ready

Raised on Hip Hop by The Godfather himself, Russell Simmons, Simone Reyes debuts video for the country single," I'm Ready" - a song about self-empowerment.

If you don't build your dream,someone else will hire you to help them build theirs,'-D.Ambani.I had the honor of doing that with legends but I always knew I would eventually need to reach for my own” — Simone Reyes

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruited fresh out of high school by Def Jam founders Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin to work at Def Jam Recordings Simone Reyes has lived and breathed hip hop her whole life. Reyes has been immersed in urban culture and the business of molding rappers into hip hop royalty for years as Russell Simmons' number one, and has been at his side as he built an empire under the Rush Communications umbrella that included Def Jam Recordings, Phat Farm, Def Comedy Jam, SLBG, Def Pictures and many other companies- even appearing in Beastie Boys videos and starring in Simmons' reality show " Running Russell Simmons." However, even as a Native NewYorker, her passion has always flowed toward the unlikely genre of country music, songs that could always be heard playing behind her office doors much to the chagrin of co-workers.When Simmons took an extended leave to Bali to write his auto-biography, Reyes finally had the opportunity to focus on her own passion- writing music and working with songwriters who wrote songs that resonated with her own life experience. Reyes will release her debut country music video, " I'm Ready " today with the single available for streaming on all platforms in one week. Reyes said, " When I first nervously shared my first music video with Russell he was flabbergasted. He immediately shared it with all his friends saying Simone can sing! really sing! Can you believe it?!? " Reyes hopes that the song/video, given its empowering lyrics and storyline will inspire everyone, especially women, to go after their dreams, never limit themselves by believing dreams have an expiration date and encourage them to let their voices be heard.Reyes' debut video for the song, " I'm Ready," showcases some of Nashville's most sought after musicians such as Gary Morse, Steve Brewster, Chad Watson, Skip Edwards and Molly Rocklind and was written by Nashville's Mason Douglas and Bill DiLuigi (Slayhound Music/888 King Music -SESAC). The video was directed by Kerry Porter of FrontMan Media. The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Al Bonhomme and will be available on all streaming platforms on August 31, 2019.

Simone Reyes' debut video for single " I'm Ready"



